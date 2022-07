Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn had his monthly report for the city council Tuesday night. Police Chief Mark Warburton says his officers answered Thirteen hundred 35 calls and made 46 arrests in June. His officers were busy on the 4th of July with many complaints about illegal fireworks. And, the Chief says, ATV operators are handling the new law allowing them on highways well, but his current interpretation is that they cannot cross the bridge in Spencer.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO