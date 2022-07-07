NYSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on 190 north in Buffalo

New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the 190 north in Buffalo early Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of the exit 6 (Elm Street) ramp.

Police said an investigation determined 45-year-old Shawn Ricks, of Buffalo, was operating his motorcycle on the 190 north, attempted to take the exit and failed to negotiate the curve and struck a concrete barrier and was ejected from the motorcycle.

There was a heavy police presence and an ambulance under the ramp when our 7 News crew arrived at the scene.

Police said Ricks suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.