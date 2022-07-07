ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

7 On Your Side hunts for driver after NYC ice cream truck hit and run

By Nina Pineda
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30N6ZY_0gXSx93D00

It was a bunch of frosty frustration for a Queens car owner after an out-of-control ice cream truck smashed then dashed, and the incident was caught on camera.

The truck driver left no note, and his only calling card was thousands of dollars in damage.

It was up to 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda to track down the stone cold driver.

"I was devastated," owner Charles Clark said. "It knocked my car onto the sidewalk."

More 7 On Your Side | 'Buy now, pay later' loans are popular, but do they make sense?

"Buy now, pay later" loans, or BNPLs, have become incredibly popular, up 230% in the last two years. Nina Pineda has the lowdown.

He is in deep debt after his car was smashed into by a driver who hit and split.

He was at work when the driver veered into his Chrysler 300, and the video shows the driver getting out, snapping a picture, picking up the busted bumper, then hopping back in the truck and driving away.

"I haven't heard anything from anybody yet," Clark said. "No note, no nothing."

Clark, an addiction counselor, called 7 On Your Side for help. The estimate to fix his car is more than $15,000, and he wasn't carrying collision insurance to cover the cost.

"It's criminal for you to leave the scene," he said. "I just want you to pay for the damages."

First, we put the video on Instagram, hoping someone would see it on social and drop a dime on the crime.

Then, we both turned up the heat on the cold case, following a flurry of frozen food trucks to four different addresses.

Eventually, at a house in Queens, we found a man who denied even being in the business -- despite boxes of cones and ice cream equipment out front.

He said he had no idea about any ice cream operation and claimed he didn't own an ice cream business.

Despite those denials, a weird thing happened next. Minutes after that conservation, Clark got a phone call from a man who said he owned the ice cream truck that hit his car and wanted to meet up.

"That's when I got the call," Clark said.

More 7 On Your Side | Helping a homeowner forced into foreclosure

A New Jersey homeowner says she's been wrongly pushed to the brink of foreclosure by one of the biggest banks in the world. Nina Pineda has the story.

That call led to a meeting at a McDonald's in Queens, where the owner of the truck told Clark the truck was uninsured and the driver wasn't his employee.

He brought a cashier's check for $5,000, which Clark cashed on the spot.

"He would've never called," Clark said. "The camera spooked him, I believe."

Clark is going to continue to pursue the company owner for more money and report the uninsured truck. Meanwhile, he launched a GoFundMe page.

"I appreciate you guys, great work," he said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I really appreciate you guys. You are the best."

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com . All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
NBC New York

Car Thieves Rip Keys From 71-Year-Old Owner in NYC Driveway: Cops

A brazen robbery struck close to home for a 71-year-old Brooklyn man who faced down car thieves in a daylight driveway showdown. Police said the robbery duo struck the Canarsie residence around 5 p.m. Thursday when one of the unidentified men approached the victim in the driveway where his SUV was parked.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Women crashes SUV at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

A woman crashed her SUV outside a Brooklyn hospital on Friday, injuring herself and others after picking up the vehicle from the valet, witnesses said. Onlookers said the driver had just picked up her SUV in the parking lot of Wyckoff Heights Medical Center when she lost control, careened onto a sidewalk and plowed into another SUV. ”She lost control of the car, and hit the car that was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ice Cream Truck#Hit And Run#Food Truck#Accident#Chrysler
fox5ny.com

Rolex robbers target men in NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of men wanted in connection with Rolex robberies in Midtown Manhattan. The first took place at about 3 a.m. on 8th Ave. A 50-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a man walked up and offered to sell him narcotics. When the man refused, the robber forcefully removed his Rolex wristwatch and ran off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
PIX11

Brooklyn woman returns to site of traumatic bike accident

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was an agonizing Fourth of July after a Brooklyn woman suffered a traumatic brain injury in Prospect Park. It happened last year when Katherine Deng, who was cycling in the park, collided with a pedestrian who darted in the bike lane. One year later, she returned to the site […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC man gets 19-year sentence for beating ex-girlfriend with nail-riddled wooden plank

A New York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he beat his estranged girlfriend with a nail-riddled wooden plank two years ago. James Fitzgerald, 55, of the Bronx, admitted to beating the woman on the sidewalk in front of a Queens fish market in May 2020, WPIX-TV reported. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Queens Supreme Court last month, according to the television station.
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

Teen lifeguard speaks out after bitten by shark on Fire Island

OCEAN BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenage lifeguard who was bitten off Long Island by what he believed to be a shark is now speaking out. John Mullins, 17, of Islip says he was in the middle of a training exercise for the lifeguard test on Thursday and was about 100 to 150 feet off Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Just like another lifeguard earlier this week in Smith Point, he was playing the 'victim' in that exercise. That is when Mullins said he felt something on his foot.
ISLIP, NY
PIX11

2 people stabbed in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy