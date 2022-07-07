ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Oh Snap! Fishing hosting annual tournament July 8-9

 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday at 6 p.m. is the deadline to sign up for a local non-profit, Oh Snap! Fishing’s, annual red snapper fishing tournament. Those wanting to compete Friday and Saturday will need to attend the mandatory captain meeting Thursday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Mavi Waterfront Bar...

wjct.org

King Freddy, the lovable lion, passes away at Catty Shack

He was a cool cat and well-liked by visitors to a Jacksonville wildlife sanctuary north of town. Catty Shack Ranch is mourning the loss of one of its big cats, Freddy, who despite a veterinarian’s efforts, has died of old age. Staff and volunteers said goodbye to the 17-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville local news

