United Way prepares for Stuff the Bus

Saline County saw 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in May. In June, just under 300 cases were reported. As of this writing, there have already been 130 reported cases thus far in July. It is important to keep in mind that this means the number of actual cases is probably much higher. While the vast majority of cases are being successfully handled at home, Salina Regional is beginning to see a small uptick in hospitalizations. And sadly, at least three people lost their lives to COVID last month.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO