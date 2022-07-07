United Way prepares for Stuff the Bus
This is the time of year when Junction City / Geary County United Way plans for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign to raise school supplies for needy children. Nichole...jcpost.com
This is the time of year when Junction City / Geary County United Way plans for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign to raise school supplies for needy children. Nichole...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 1