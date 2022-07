Manchester United are set to enter yet another new era in 2022/23 as Erik ten Hag takes the reins at Old Trafford. While United seem to be working hard on incomings behind the scenes, there have been a number of big-name departures on the red side of Manchester - most notably Paul Pogba, who has joined the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani in leaving as a free agent.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO