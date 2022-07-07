ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Save up to 45% on Q Acoustics speakers in this awesome early Prime Day deal

By Becky Scarrott
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ribZA_0gXSuefe00
(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

With offers this good, why wait for Prime Day deals on July 12? If you're looking for some of the best stereo speakers on the market right now, Q-Acoustics is running a top deal on the excellent M20 HD (above – aren't they beautiful?), an early Prime Day deal that sees their regular $599 MSRP slashed to just $499 (opens in new tab) – a huge 17% saving on a set of powered bookshelf speakers that to the best of our knowledge has never seen a discount, until now.

What does powered mean? It means the amplification is squirrelled away in one of the speakers so, just like some of the best soundbars you can buy, you won't even need an amplifier to go with them!

Now, the deals:

The best early Prime Day speaker deal live now

Q-Acoustics M20 HD speakers $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 You can select from black, white or walnut finishes, and whichever you choose, you're getting an easy to use and impressive-sounding audio solution for a living room, games room, bedroom or even a home office. And with this discount, they're even more tempting!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

(Not in the US? Scroll down for offers on these speakers in your location.)

The great Q Acoustic M20 HD speakers are aptX HD capable for better-quality Bluetooth wireless streaming, and you'll also get a number of connections on the back of the active speaker (don't worry, you can choose which one sits on the left or right, depending on your room and where the electricity points are).

There’s a choice of an optical audio input, a brace of left and right stereo audio analogue inputs, and an auxiliary 3.5mm stereo jack, all for attaching them to a TV, Blu-ray player, set-top box, record player or an AV amplifier.

Any issues? Well, there's no HDMI ARC, but as long as that doesn't bother you (the new Sonos Ray doesn't have it either) the M20 HD offers an impressive and easy plug-and-play upgrade to your living room’s soundstage – and one that can just as easily be moved to a games room or a home office.

As a ‘first music system’ for literally any room in a home, and for any kind of home entertainment, the versatile M20 HD is an exciting prospect.

Not sure these are the speakers for you? Well, you're in luck! Q-Acoustics is also running similar discounts on two of its most popular speaker propositions. Let's go!

The best Amazon Prime Day hi-fi speaker deals

Q-Acoustics Concept 20 speakers with stands $899 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – It's a massive 45% saving! Although we've not had the pleasure of testing these passive hi-fi speakers and their stylish stands, our friends at What Hi-Fi? not only gave them a coveted five stars, but also a product of the year award. Impressive. And did we mention they're nearly half price?!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Q Acoustics Concept 40 speakers $1,499 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 –

Want floorstanding speakers rather than standmounters? We applaud you. Here, you get to choose between white and black finishes, and save 33% in the process. Again, it's not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, but our sister publication, What Hi-Fi? gave them five sweet stars and praised the "wonderfully inviting sound". And now look at that discount!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Today's best Q Acoustics M20 HD, Q Acoustics Concept 20 and Q Acoustics Concept 40 deals

Q Acoustics M20 HD

(opens in new tab)

$599

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Q Acoustics Concept 20

(opens in new tab)

$599

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Q Acoustics Concept 40

(opens in new tab)

$1,395

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiohV_0gXSuefe00

Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 cheap laptop deals to watch out for on Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, it’s worth holding fire on buying a laptop right now. In previous years, we’ve seen some pretty great laptop deals pop up during Prime Day – and not just from Amazon, either. While the huge online retailer has a big selection of laptops on offer, the likes of Dell and Walmart also host their own sales to coincide with Amazon’s sales, so if you know where to look, you could bag yourself an excellent bargain.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powered Speakers#Wireless Earbuds#Q Acoustics
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

Amazon Prime Day Easy Free $10

Amazon Prime Day is July 12-13th. Here is an easy way to earn $10 free if you are a Prime Member. Join Prime to participate in the Stampcard. Beneficiaries of a Prime Household, Prime Business and Prime Video only members are not eligible to participate in this promotion. What deals...
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

Target's Deal Days Has Just Entered the Chat

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You can officially add Target to the list of retailers offering an epic summer sales event that now rivals Black Friday and Cyber...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

How to get the best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a great deal on an electric toothbrush? Whether this is the first time you’ve tried an electric alternative to your old-fashioned manual scrubbing toothbrush, or you’re looking for a replacement for an older model, it’s well worth seeing what the Prime Day deals have in store.
ELECTRONICS
Allrecipes.com

Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day is July 12 and 13, but in true Amazon fashion, there are tons of can't-miss deals leading up to the big event. Shuffling through the mega-retailer's endless pages of products can be a bit overwhelming, so our editors did the legwork for you to find the best early Prime Day kitchen deals to shop right now.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Prime Video Channels: See Prime Day Deals and All the TV Channels You Can Add

If you feel like you're not getting enough out of your current streaming service lineup, but aren't quite up to starting some new subscriptions, Prime Day next week could offer a nice middle ground. On Prime Day this year, several add-on channels for Prime Video, including Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus, PBS Masterpiece, BET Plus and more will be on sale for $1 a month for up to two months.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The German Audio Pros at Beyerdynamic Just Dropped Their First True Wireless Earbuds

Beyerdynamic is bringing its audio know-how to a much smaller package. The German brand, which famously supplied The Beatles with microphones, just unveiled its first pair of pure wireless earbuds. The new in-ear models, called Free Byrd, are easily the company’s smallest Bluetooth offering yet, but don’t let their size fool you. They were designed to offer the high-quality sound audiophiles have come to expect over the last century.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Watch out for these devious scams on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Security researchers have warned of a sharp rise in fraud and identity theft campaigns targeting shoppers ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which kicks off on July 12. The latest data from security firm Check Point shows the volume of Amazon-related phishing emails has spiked by 37% month-on-month, with further increases likely as the event draws near.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

Snag early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Ready to save in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 but you don't have to wait to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion deals. We found tons of early Amazon Prime Day clothing deals on top-rated styles from Ugg, Barefoot Dreams and more.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy