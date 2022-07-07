White House, NYC health officials to discuss monkeypox vaccination plans for the state today

The White House’s pandemic team will be making a stop in New York City today as city and state health officials gather to discuss the vaccine strategy and testing for the monkeypox virus.

Central Harlem officials announced that a new temporary vaccine site would open up today when the officials meet and speak to the public. This is all happening as New Yorkers are having trouble booking an appointment to get vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 100 people in the city who have tested positive for monkeypox, which makes up the majority of the 128 cases found in the whole state of New York.

Monkeypox is typically spread through direct contact with the rash or sores of someone who has the virus, but it can also spread through clothing.

Health officials are expected to lay out their plan to administer monkeypox vaccinations to New Yorkers of higher risk as well as what additional resources the federal government will be providing.

Last night, the health department tweeted that there were currently no appointments available.

Health officials say that the risk of monkeypox isn’t as high as COVID-19, but that doesn't mean people should let their guard down.