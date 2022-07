A Norwalk woman is due in court later this month, charged with making a violent threat at a local DMV.

State police say 66-year-old Debra Mirabel threatened to "shoot up" the Norwalk DMV during a visit June 30.

Mirabel left before police got there, but they got her address from the information she left there, and arrested her at home.

She now faces charges of threatening and breach of peace.