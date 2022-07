The advice they give is so stupid but sadly necessary…. Apparently, there are still people out there who don’t know car theft is surging all over, including in Virginia. That’s spurred numerous law enforcement agencies in the state to jointly launch a public awareness campaign called Love My Car. We fully admit our first reaction was this is just some cheesy bureaucratic feel-good campaign which will do absolutely nothing to curb car theft, but after taking a closer look at it we think it might actually help, and that’s sad.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO