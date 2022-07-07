ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fisherman Reels In A 150 Pound Snapping Turtle

By Rob Tanner
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fisherman in Texas reeled in a massive alligator snapping turtle while he was celebrating Father’s Day. According to Fox, Justin Broomhall went fishing for catfish with his Father and...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
natureworldnews.com

Texas Fisherman Shocked After Capturing Monstrous 7-Foot-Long Alligator

Using a bow and arrow, a Texan fisherman captured a massive, prehistoric-looking alligator gar in Falcon Lake, Texas. Gerardo Benitez, the fisherman's brother, shared photos and a video of the massive 7-foot-8-inch gar on Facebook in a post that went viral from the Falcon Lake Fishing & Outdoors group on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Fisherman#Turtle
The Independent

Police officer wrestles alligator back into river with bare hands

After a local resident had a surprise visit from an alligator, a police officer in Georgia took matters into his own hands to remove the animal.Kingsland Police Department were called in to help the residents, who found the reptile sunbathing on their porch on Wednesday (29 June).Police said that Officer Thornton, with the help of a staff member from the city's planning and zoning department, was able to capture the alligator and release it back into a river.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Eleven-Foot Alligator Kills One Person in South Carolina Pond Attack

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
UPI News

Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake

July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual animal found swimming in a lake -- an alligator. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said the alligator was spotted in Long Lake and was captured by the Osceola Boat Patrol, which turned the reptile over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Spearfisherman Shoots Giant Cubera Snapper That Could Break World Record

Free-diving spearfisherman Braden Sherron brought a massive Atlantic cubera snapper to the Port Aransas Fisherman’s Warf on June 3. After the fish was weighed, it was clear it would likely become a new world record. The huge snapper weighed 137 pounds, which would top the existing record by nearly 15 pounds. The photos of the catch went viral when they were posted to Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man, He Fights It Off With a Frying Pan

In a clip that’s going viral online, a crocodile is seen charging at a man who casually fights it off by smacking it in the head with a frying pan. As with many viral clips, there’s not a lot of information out there about the man and the amusing encounter with the croc. However, the short video gives us so much to unpack in only eight seconds worth of footage.
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Largest Freshwater Fish Ever: Cambodian Angler Lands World Record 661-Pound Giant Stingray from Mekong River

From the murky depths of Southeast Asia’s Mekong River, a new world record has emerged. The biggest freshwater fish caught anywhere, ever, was captured and released last week near Koh Preah Island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area of northern Cambodia. Fisherman Moul Thun, seeking smaller quarry to sell in the local fish market, accidentally hooked the giant stingray on the night of June 13, using a simple hook and line.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Sand Cranes Helping Baby Alligator Get to a Pond Has People in Awe

You'd think at this point there would be nothing to shock us that comes from Florida, but boy are we wrong. It was another typical Florida day out on the golf course. For most golfers, the only thing that stands in the way of the hole is sand traps and water. But as it turns out, golfers in Florida must be cautious of the wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish

Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy