Raspberry syrup isn’t just at home in the wood-paneled barrooms of yesteryear—it is perfectly wonderful as the sweetener for this raspberry lemonade at your next backyard barbecue. Starting with water in your pitcher makes it easy to integrate the thick raspberry syrup—you can use use carbonated water, instead, for a refreshing and fizzy version of the drink. (If you’re looking for spiked raspberry lemonade, substitute two of the three cups of water with your favorite spirit.) Get those ice cube trays ready: you'll need two cups ice in the pitcher, plus more for each glass.

