TMJ4 named broadcasting sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and TMJ4 News have partnered together and will broadcast this year’s Christmas Parade which will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022.

We understand that people in the community and performers from the parade may still be recovering in a variety of ways following the tragic events of the 2021 Christmas Parade. Hopefully, this year's parade and TMJ4's broadcast can help people heal and enjoy the joys of Christmas and Waukesha's parade once again.

"Please know that we have embarked on this partnership with TMJ4 for the parade this year to support those who will be coming out to the parade in person and to allow an opportunity for those who are uncomfortable or not able to attend the parade in person to still be able to enjoy it," the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. They said they appreciate the support from the community including past sponsors of the parade.

A portion of proceeds from the parade will be donated to local community organizations. Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. More details on this year’s parade and a list of other sponsors that have joined with us can be found on www.waukeshaworks.com.

The Theme for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. TMJ4 is excited to broadcast the parade and celebrate this theme.

"It is our honor to help share this year's parade with the entire community," said TMJ4 Vice President and General Manager, Joe Poss. "After seeing how everyone came together after last year's tragedy, we all feel a special connection to the city of Waukesha."

For more information on the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and to express interest in joining the 2022 Christmas Parade Committee, please visit: www.waukeshaworks.com/2022-christmas-parade

