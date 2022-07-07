ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The case for an Asian NATO

By Philip Reichert
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea parroted a Chinese talking point over the holiday weekend, accusing the United States of trying to create an "Asian NATO." This follows a newly reached military cooperation agreement between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea. The idea of a NATO-esque military alliance in East Asia worries China...

Eriberto Cintora
2d ago

tired of all these other countries taking advantage on so many weak Americans who rally against war, there really going to be crying if are country is no longer a country of the free.

