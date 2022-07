Five-star basketball prospects reclassifying and entering college earlier than expected has become a normal thing over the years. Andrew Wiggins did it. Andre Drummond did it. Karl-Anthony Towns did it. Marvin Bagley did it. Nerlens Noel did it. Ashton Hagans did it. Wayne Selden did it. Noah Vonleh did it. Nico Mannion did it. Charles Bassey did it. R.J. Barrett did it. Jamal Murray did it. Just last year, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates both did it. It went well for one of them, not so well for the other.

