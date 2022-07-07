ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend

North Platte Telegraph

Watch now: Platte River Cruise Night offers muscle cars, motorcycles

Stephanie Berkheimer-Anway’s first birthday present was one she didn’t truly get to enjoy for three decades. Her father bought a 1970 Dodge Challenger when she was a year old. He restored, rebuilt and repainted the vehicle — a project that was completed by her 21st birthday. “On...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Steele: From the 4th to Christmas

I am sure through the past 25 years or so, I have probably used a similar photo for my Trash & Treasures column, but just took this photo a few moments ago (Tuesday morning) and decided to write a bit more about my crazy little corner of “Christmas all year round.” I have always enjoyed the holiday so very much so I decided to do Christmas all 12 months instead of one week or so. One thing about it, the extra set of Christmas lights around my corner cupboard definitely highlights my other prints and pictures on my wall and many other things, like photos and a beautiful painting from a dear friend and many other items that I am able to enjoy all year round.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

1820 N Sheridan, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dawson County 4-H'ers take top spots at horse show

KEARNEY — Dawson County’s contingent to the district 4-H horse show in Kearney was 10 4-H’ers, but all were successful in qualifying for the state competition and were able to bring home trophies. The biggest winner was Piper McCarter of Overton, who competed in the elementary and...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board to revisit $4.6M COVID-19 relief aid donation to Chamber for Hershey rail park

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider donating $4.6 million in COVID-19 relief aid to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. Monday at the board’s regular weekly meeting. Those funds would help purchase the former Greenbrier Rail Services facility near Hershey for the Hershey Industrial Rail Park inland...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hastings Sodbusters bust the North Platte Plainsmen 5-4

Seven Plainsmen hits weren’t enough to overcome Hastings in the first of a seven-game stretch against the Sodbusters. Once Hastings secured the lead in the top of the seventh inning, it turned to David Rudd-Grow with one out in the eighth inning to finish the job in its 5-4 win over North Platte on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

