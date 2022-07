PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person crashed after his car was shot overnight on I-264 in the area of Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth. Virginia State Police confirmed they were called just after 11:30 p.m. for a crash at the Victory Boulevard off ramp, where they found the victim, whose car had crashed into the tree line. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries incurred from both the shooting and the crash, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO