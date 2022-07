Seven innocent bystanders died between April 22 and May 9 of this year as a result of high-speed vehicle pursuits by police in the St. Louis region. As a response, both the St. Louis and St. Louis County NAACP chapters are taking action. St. Louis City President Adolphus Pruitt and St. Louis County President John Bowman recently met with police chiefs from both departments to discuss their vehicle pursuit policies.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO