Police: Brooklyn man fatally shot in car while waiting at red light

NEW YORK -- Two suspects were fatally shot by police in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday.The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. on 116th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans.Police say a man called 911, identified himself, then threatened the governor, elected officials and police department members and allegedly said he was going to "blow the head off" the first officers he saw.He allegedly called 911 again a short time later and reiterated his threats.Police say multiple police units in uniform and marked police vehicles were sent to the address of the caller.At the scene, a man...

QUEENS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO