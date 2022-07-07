ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police: Brooklyn man fatally shot in car while waiting at red light

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed while in a car waiting at a red light in Crown Heights, according to police. Police say the 37-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep at...

