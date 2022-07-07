ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Westfall reports to Rotary Club about RYLA camp

southwestarkansasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville High School student, Adelene Westfall was the guest speaker at this week’s Nashville Rotary Club meeting. Westfall represented the club during the RYLA 2022 camp and she thanked...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texarkanafyi.com

Weekend Entertainment in Texarkana for July 8 & 9

Is going to be a scorcher weekend of high temperatures and some great entertainment. Friday Night Live with artists painting, sculpting, and whatnot on the sidewalks downtown, and some great bands!. LIVE MUSIC. Friday, July 8:. Dueling Pianos at Crossties Downtown. Paul Shafer at Redbone Magic Brewing. Genevieve Allen Duo...
TEXARKANA, AR
frcheraldstar.com

Hoka Hey M/C Challenge heading to Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge will be holding an end of the road celebration with food, music and fun on July 9th at Centennial Park at 5 pm and invites the public to join in the celebration welcoming home its 200 plus riders. Gaining its name...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas

There really is no place quite like Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains right in the heart of Hot Springs National Park, the tiny town of Hot Springs is brimming with history, culture, and outdoor adventure!. Fondly known as Spa City, Hot Springs is famous for its healing...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Ryla#Nashville High School#The Nashville Rotary Club
fourstatesliving.com

Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown Announces Re-election Bid

On Tuesday, June 7, Mayor Allen Brown announced his re-election bid to over 200 supporters at Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Introduced by Robin Hickerson and preluded by a video showcasing accomplishments during the past 3½ years, Mayor Brown was enthusiastic about his desire to seek a second term as the mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Power 95.9

5 Texarkana Restaurants That Have survived The Test Of Time

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Sbarro Now Open in Texarkana E-Z Mart

Sbarro now has a location open in a Texarkana E-Z Mart. The Texarkana Sbarro is located at 6424 Richmond Rd. with another to soon open at the 700 N. Kings Highway location in Wake Village. Sbarro is an American pizzeria chain that specializes in New York-style pizza sold by the...
TEXARKANA, TX
5NEWS

Federal grants support 2 airport terminal projects in Arkansas

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The airports in Northwest Arkansas and Texarkana will receive $13 million and $5 million, respectively, from a terminal improvement program that was established by the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a Thursday (July 7) news release. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S....
TEXARKANA, AR
KTLO

Four sisters plead guilty to 11.5M fraud case

Little Rock– Four women, all sisters, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Seventy-two-year-old Lynda Charles, of Hot Springs; 74-year-old Rosie Bryant, of Colleyville, Texas; 75-year-old Delois...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Area residents sentenced to ADC in Howard County Circuit Court

A Nashville man arrested last fall and charged with his 4th DWI, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 36 year old Orlando White was arrested last November after Nashville police officers said they observed White’s vehicle leave the roadway. Officers said they detected a strong odor of intoxicant coming from White and he reportedly told police he had been drinking. A blood alcohol test administered at the Howard County Jail, showed White’s blood alcohol level at .18, which is more than twice the legal limit. White will also be required to register as a sex offender, as the result of sentencing from another case.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Several arrest warrants issued for firework attacks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Warrants have been issued for nine individuals, young adults and juveniles, who reportedly attacked officers with fireworks. On July 4, officers were responding to a couple of complaints about fireworks. When they arrived it was like a warzone, multiple residents, officers, and firefighters were reportedly attacked by people shooting fireworks intentionally at them. Now the Texarkana Police Department (TPD) has issued warrants for the arrest of nine individuals, including juveniles and some young adults.
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Local man charged with DWI following fire at Sonic

Nashville’s Sonic Drive In was damaged in a Friday night incident. Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said officers and the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Sonic Friday evening around 8:30, for a vehicle on fire. When officers arrived, they located the driver, 62 year old Cedric Stuart, of...
NASHVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller County wreck kills young driver

A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community. Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Texarkana police: 5 arrested, 4 wanted in July 4 fireworks attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have arrested three juveniles and two adults of nine wanted in connection with a July 4 fireworks attack that injured several police officers and hospitalized another. Two adults and two juveniles are still wanted. The Criminal Investigation Division of TAPD has been investigating...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7 just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police troopers were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
MILLER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy