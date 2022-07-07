ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sewickley Township, PA

New Sewickley Twp. Municipal Authority to extend water line

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
NEW SEWICKLEY – The New Sewickley Township Municipal Authority will be working to extend one of its water lines, in order to provide more clean and potable drinking water to township residents.

In January, the Municipal Authority was one of several municipalities and entities that received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Beaver County, for work on infrastructure projects.

The authority plans on using the $1.25 million that was allocated from the county to extend the water line, in order to improve access to clean drinking water. County Solicitor Garen Fedeles said one of the eligible projects set forth under ARPA guidelines is improving access to clean drinking water.

