ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Sarah Rockwell: Every student deserves a high-quality education

By Sarah Rockwell
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3Psv_0gXSlpsw00

I love Alachua County Public Schools; however, I know firsthand the difficulties teachers, parents and students face.

I had to advocate to make sure my son received the accommodations he needed to be successful, and I know I’m one of hundreds of parents who have had to fight to get their child an education that meets their needs. My daughter has medical disabilities, and we had to pull our kids out of the schools we love when they were no longer safe for her. I know I’m one of thousands of parents who worry about their children’s safety at school.

I also taught in under-resourced schools, where I spent my own money to supply my classroom and support my students and their families. I know I’m one of thousands of teachers who has made personal sacrifices to help their students. 

My name is Sarah Rockwell, and I am running for Alachua County School Board, District 3, because I believe that public education is the bedrock of our democracy and must be protected. My mission as your next School Board member will be to ensure that Alachua County Public Schools becomes a premier school district — one where teachers and staff are eager to work, families are excited to send their children and all students receive a world-class education.

I’m a former special education teacher and mom of two kids with disabilities. I am proud to be endorsed by our teachers and staff in the Alachua County Education Association and our working families in the AFL-CIO. I am also honored to have endorsements from Equality Florida, Stonewall Democrats of Alachua County, the Human Rights Council of North Central Florida, the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Florida, Gainesville Citizens for Active Transportation, Vote Mama, Run for Something and Moms Demand Action. 

I’m running for School Board to make sure all students get an education that meets their needs by closing the opportunity gap and improving special education services. As a School Board member, I will work to make sure every school in Alachua County is a great school and every student gets a safe, high-quality education.

I am committed to ensuring that every student, regardless of race, background, disability status or which school they attend, can read by the end of third grade by focusing on phonics, data-driven instruction, access to high-quality after school and summer programs, and special education services for struggling learners. 

I’m running for School Board to make sure our teachers and staff feel supported as professionals, rather than being censored and persecuted. Educators and school staff are incredibly passionate and selfless people. They work tirelessly, with poor pay and limited resources, to ensure that our communities have a bright future.

Across the country, school districts are experiencing shortages and high rates of resignation among teachers and staff. As a School Board member, I will work to increase respect for teachers and staff, protect academic freedom, and raise salaries so we can recruit and retain excellent employees.

Finally, I’m running for School Board to make sure all families and community members have a chance to be part of the discussion. Our district has several major goals to accomplish in the coming years, including hiring a permanent superintendent, rezoning, spending remaining ESSER funds, updating the strategic plan and — most importantly — improving student outcomes.

Each of these goals requires transparency and sustained community engagement. As a School Board member, I will encourage and facilitate open and transparent dialogue, ensuring that the district does not make important decisions about our students, families and staff without community input.

Sarah Rockwell is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 3.

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County schools receive an “A” rating from state

Clay County District Schools received an “A” rating Thursday from the Department of Education’s district grades for the 2021-22 school year. Clay County is ranked among the top 10 highest performing school districts in the state with 85% of its schools receiving an “A” or “B” grade from the state. Additionally, none of Clay County District Schools got a “D” or “F” grade.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors conspired with the school district, violating Sunshine Laws, to violate state policies on masks and quarantine for students

It is time for UF Health and Shands employees to end their reign over our public school district. A number of high-profile UF doctors conspired with Alachua County Public Schools employees to form a medical advisory committee without proper public notice or transparency and later encouraged board members to break the law that prohibited forced masking in schools. These doctors continue to give the appearance of their influence by financially donating to District 5 candidate Prescott Cowles, the same person who coordinated the secret committee meetings.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
sfcollege.edu

Saint of Santa Fe | Dominic Perry

Dominic Perry, A.S. Computer Information Technology, Class of 2021. Recipient of the 2018 Veteran Bridge Scholarship and the Board of Trustees Scholarship. “In previous jobs that lacked onsite IT personnel, I was usually the go-to person when it comes to computer issues due to my technical knowledge. From setting up new computers out of the box, figuring out minor software issues, router configurations, and helping coworkers solve the age-old question “why can’t I get Wi-Fi”? So naturally, you would think that I was always interested in pursuing a career in this field.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Florida State
Alachua County, FL
Education
mainstreetdailynews.com

GFR event celebrates new candidates

Eight Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) first responder candidates officially committed to serving the City of Gainesville during a signing ceremony in front of family and friends on July 1. The event took place at the City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center right before the start of a monthly midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Education#An Education#The Afl Cio#Hon
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter enhances volunteer program

Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) shelter announced its recent enhancements to its volunteer program on Thursday in an effort to assist staff and the current animal overcrowding. In an Alachua County press release, the AR&C spelled out its process for people who want to become volunteers at the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tallahassee-based organization gives away dozens of backpacks at Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WCJB

Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New affordable housing could come to Gainesville if the city commission votes to get rid of single-family zoning but some residents are opposing the measure. Commissioners Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker, and Harvey Ward are against the measure that would allow multi-family units to be built in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuatoday.com

Gainesville Area Road and Traffic Interruptions July 8-15, 2022

GAINESVILLE - Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for July 8-15, 2022. NW 14th Street: Northwest 14th Street will be closed between Northwest First Avenue and West University Avenue on Tuesday, July 12. NW Fifth Avenue: Northwest Fifth Avenue will be closed between Northwest 16th and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy