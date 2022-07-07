Sarah Rockwell: Every student deserves a high-quality education

I love Alachua County Public Schools; however, I know firsthand the difficulties teachers, parents and students face.

I had to advocate to make sure my son received the accommodations he needed to be successful, and I know I’m one of hundreds of parents who have had to fight to get their child an education that meets their needs. My daughter has medical disabilities, and we had to pull our kids out of the schools we love when they were no longer safe for her. I know I’m one of thousands of parents who worry about their children’s safety at school.

I also taught in under-resourced schools, where I spent my own money to supply my classroom and support my students and their families. I know I’m one of thousands of teachers who has made personal sacrifices to help their students.

My name is Sarah Rockwell, and I am running for Alachua County School Board, District 3, because I believe that public education is the bedrock of our democracy and must be protected. My mission as your next School Board member will be to ensure that Alachua County Public Schools becomes a premier school district — one where teachers and staff are eager to work, families are excited to send their children and all students receive a world-class education.

I’m a former special education teacher and mom of two kids with disabilities. I am proud to be endorsed by our teachers and staff in the Alachua County Education Association and our working families in the AFL-CIO. I am also honored to have endorsements from Equality Florida, Stonewall Democrats of Alachua County, the Human Rights Council of North Central Florida, the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Florida, Gainesville Citizens for Active Transportation, Vote Mama, Run for Something and Moms Demand Action.

I’m running for School Board to make sure all students get an education that meets their needs by closing the opportunity gap and improving special education services. As a School Board member, I will work to make sure every school in Alachua County is a great school and every student gets a safe, high-quality education.

I am committed to ensuring that every student, regardless of race, background, disability status or which school they attend, can read by the end of third grade by focusing on phonics, data-driven instruction, access to high-quality after school and summer programs, and special education services for struggling learners.

I’m running for School Board to make sure our teachers and staff feel supported as professionals, rather than being censored and persecuted. Educators and school staff are incredibly passionate and selfless people. They work tirelessly, with poor pay and limited resources, to ensure that our communities have a bright future.

Across the country, school districts are experiencing shortages and high rates of resignation among teachers and staff. As a School Board member, I will work to increase respect for teachers and staff, protect academic freedom, and raise salaries so we can recruit and retain excellent employees.

Finally, I’m running for School Board to make sure all families and community members have a chance to be part of the discussion. Our district has several major goals to accomplish in the coming years, including hiring a permanent superintendent, rezoning, spending remaining ESSER funds, updating the strategic plan and — most importantly — improving student outcomes.

Each of these goals requires transparency and sustained community engagement. As a School Board member, I will encourage and facilitate open and transparent dialogue, ensuring that the district does not make important decisions about our students, families and staff without community input.

Sarah Rockwell is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 3.

