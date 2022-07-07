ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Brand-new food truck concept launches in Rockford. Here's what to know

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXgwR_0gXSljpo00

ROCKFORD — Burger enthusiasts in the area have a new option.

Sizz N Fizz, which is billed as a brand-new food truck concept, made its debut Tuesday in the parking lot of Prairie Street Brewing Company.

The truck's menu focuses on local ingredients and affordable food items including what is called a smash burger, a two-and-a-half to three ounce patty which is grilled and flattened by an iron press, according to SIZZ N FIZZ spokesperson Katie Rotello.

“Our two main options include the Sizz Burger, which is a double patty, and that’s suitable for most adults,” Rotello said. “We also have the Little Sizz Burger, which is a single patty and is more suitable for kids. Each burger comes with American cheese, Sizzy sauce, griddled onions, shaved lettuce on a Hawaiian bun.”

Not in the mood for a burger?

Other menu items include seasoned beer-battered chicken nuggets, cheese curds and waffle fries.

Plant-based and gluten-free options are also available.

Sizz N Fizz will be the flagship food truck for what is called Truckin’ Tuesdays from 4 to 9 p.m.in the Prairie Street Brewing Co. parking lot. While the brewing company is closed on Tuesdays, the dockside taproom will be open for beverages.

The food truck will also be at Prairie Street on Thursdays and Saturdays and will be at Rockford City Market each Friday.

“Sizz N Fizz is brought to you by the same founders that were the inspiration for Prairie Street Brewing Company,” Rotello said. “It’s just another fun experience brought to Rockford.”

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best bar in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar. There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statistica. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Farmers Market Offers Something for Everyone

If you happened to find yourself in the welcoming town of Oregon on a Thursday afternoon, plan on visiting the River’s Edge Farmer’s Market. There you will find a variety of vendors offering organically grown vegetables, cut flowers, honey, not to mention scented candles and hand knitted items to view as you walk around, while being serenaded by weekly live entertainment.
OREGON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Restaurants
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Q985

Illinois Costcos Are Raising Their Food Court Prices, Should We Freak?

People love Costco. Let me reiterate that; People LOVE their Costco store. I may be going out on a limb but I think, comparatively - Costco lovers are more obsessed than Target lovers. I've been inside a Costco only one time but I think I can understand people there are customers show are borderline obsessed with the warehouse chain.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Boone Lake car show raises money for annual firework celebration

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display Saturday for the Boone Lake Classic Car and Vendor Show. The day included food, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a bags tournament and so much more. All the money Boone Lake raises goes toward its annual...
POPLAR GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Beer#American Cheese#Cheese Curds#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Sizz N Fizz#The Sizz Burger#The Little Sizz Burger#Hawaiian
Q985

Potential Contamination: Illinois Walmarts Pull 13 Baked Goods

Several years ago, I remember reading that a certain beer company was recalling six-packs of bottles because of worries that pieces of glass were present inside the bottles. A friend wondered why they went to all the trouble of a recall when they could have just re-labeled the beer as "Chunky Style."
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Size Matters! 94 Foot Movie Theatre Screen Coming to Illinois.

Just how big of a movie theatre screen do you need? How about NINTY-FOUR-FREAKIN'-FEET! PATCH. In Batavia, Illnois that's exactly what they are doing. The owners of the once "Randall 15 IMAX Theatre" have received the ok to build, expand and construct THE largest movie theatre screen in Illinois. The...
BATAVIA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

The River Country 101.7 Backyard BBQ #1 Is Officially in the Books

Backyard BBQ #1 is officially in the books for the Summer of 2022. Tim Bonnell from Nelson, Illinois was our very first winner. River Country 101.7 drew Tim’s name last Friday afternoon at 1pm. Tim said, “I was very surprised that I qualified. I had been trying to qualify all week. It surprised me.”
NELSON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIFR

Bird scooters soar in popularity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Electric scooters rose to prominence in 2018; starting in bigger cities - then moving to smaller ones like Rockford, Freeport and South Beloit. Rockford started its pilot program with Bird in May of 2021, and since then the scooters have become very popular. “It’s certainly something...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Can’t Swim…The Best Lake in Illinois is Nowhere Near us

Don't plug your nose yet, Rockford. If you are looking for the best lake in Illinois, there's about a three and a half hour drive ahead of you. CrazyTourist. For those with boats, for those that enjoy the lake life, this is for you. A list has been published of the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois. I'm gonna shoot straight with you...I didn't know where a lot of these are and there's a bunch I have never heard of. But seriously, some of the names are super cool. Who doesn't wanna jump into Devil's Kitchen Lake???
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries at a busy Rockford intersection

Accident with injuries at a busy Rockford intersection. It happened around 3:20 pm near State and Perryville. Reports of an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. Traffic is reported to be backed up. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue Near Cherry Valley, Still Developing…

Remember we post everything on our website first. Water Rescue Near Cherry Valley, Still Developing…. It happened around 9:45 am near the Bauman Park, in Cherry Valley. Reports of an overturned Kayak on the Kishwaukee River. Several 1st responders are en route to assist. Still developing…. UPDATE: Subjects are out...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy