Mooresville Town Council provides update on town's response to public access requests

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Town Council dedicated a significant amount of time Tuesday evening discussing the steps the town has been taking to respond to a recent flurry of public access requests.

The town's IT provider Telemagen, LLC has recorded 20 hours of work so far to find email information concerning the recent public access requests. This amounts to a total of $2,500 according to the latest report.

A total of 7,000 emails must be reviewed by the town's legal counsel as part of the data recovery process.

These public access requests cover a wide variety of information shared between town employees, public officials and members of the Mooresville Police Department.

Telemagen, LLC has provided a breakdown of its search parameters to comply with the public access requests. These include a full sweep through all police department emails and some town employees for an undisclosed period of days.

The search also focuses on all emails for a six-month period for a specific search term that includes a person's name, all emails for a nine-month period involving a particular person and any emails for a six-month time frame containing a specific search term.

Mooresville's town attorney Chou-il Lee provided an update to the council members about the legal response to the public access requests.

"There are a large number of requests and the information that is being turned up for them is voluminous. I know we have had over $10,000 worth of legal time that has been assigned to this," Lee said. "We are going to get through it when we get through it. It is going to take a while to put eyes on all those emails and read them to see which comply, which should be disclosed, which do not comply and which should be nondisclosed because of any exceptions."

Town Councilman Shane Williams discussed the possibility of town employees being issued cell phones, iPads and email addresses to help store data concerning town developments and governmental documents.

"With the amount of public access requests that have come in, I think we ought to be able to make it easier for town employees to turn over that data and store that data," Williams said. "Right now, I think most of them are using personal devices. I know I do and I am not sure that is the best practice."

Permanent K-9 Fund

The council unanimously approved a $25,000 appropriation from the town's Rainy Day Fund to create a permanent budget for police K-9 operations. The council held a public hearing for the decision. However, no members of the public stepped forward to provide comments.

"This does allow our police chief, or the designated person, to spend this money for one use only, the K9," Town Council President Tom Warthen said.

Updated COVID-19 paid-time-off policy

The town council also decided to apply a few changes to the town's existing COVID paid-time-off policy.

The new policy stipulates that each employee will receive a total of 40 hours of paid sick leave. At the end of that period, the department head will need to request additional time for sick leave purposes.

The updated COVID paid-time-off policy also has a provision outlining that employees must confirm a positive test to their respective department heads. Any type of COVID test will be accepted, including a home test.

Under the previous guidelines, employees were simply encouraged to stay home if they or a member of their household were believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

In other business

The council received a bid to demolish the tornado-damaged building on 1 and 3 East Main Street in downtown Mooresville.

Now that the bidding process is complete, town safety officials will review the bid before a vote will be taken at the next town council meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Once a vote takes place, and pending council approval, the demolition will be scheduled for a later date.

The council also opened multiple bids centered on lining over 5,000 feet of sewers. The matter was tabled so each bid can be evaluated.

Moving forward, Mooresville town employees will now receive free cyber security training. The training will be provided by a contractor hired by Indiana.

The next meeting of the Mooresville Town Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St., Martinsville.

