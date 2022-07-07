ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Mooresville Town Council provides update on town's response to public access requests

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdRkK_0gXSlbm000

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Town Council dedicated a significant amount of time Tuesday evening discussing the steps the town has been taking to respond to a recent flurry of public access requests.

The town's IT provider Telemagen, LLC has recorded 20 hours of work so far to find email information concerning the recent public access requests. This amounts to a total of $2,500 according to the latest report.

'A dear friend': Local officials remember Stephanie Elliott as a friend, public servant.

A total of 7,000 emails must be reviewed by the town's legal counsel as part of the data recovery process.

These public access requests cover a wide variety of information shared between town employees, public officials and members of the Mooresville Police Department.

Telemagen, LLC has provided a breakdown of its search parameters to comply with the public access requests. These include a full sweep through all police department emails and some town employees for an undisclosed period of days.

The search also focuses on all emails for a six-month period for a specific search term that includes a person's name, all emails for a nine-month period involving a particular person and any emails for a six-month time frame containing a specific search term.

Mooresville's town attorney Chou-il Lee provided an update to the council members about the legal response to the public access requests.

"There are a large number of requests and the information that is being turned up for them is voluminous. I know we have had over $10,000 worth of legal time that has been assigned to this," Lee said. "We are going to get through it when we get through it. It is going to take a while to put eyes on all those emails and read them to see which comply, which should be disclosed, which do not comply and which should be nondisclosed because of any exceptions."

Town Councilman Shane Williams discussed the possibility of town employees being issued cell phones, iPads and email addresses to help store data concerning town developments and governmental documents.

"With the amount of public access requests that have come in, I think we ought to be able to make it easier for town employees to turn over that data and store that data," Williams said. "Right now, I think most of them are using personal devices. I know I do and I am not sure that is the best practice."

Permanent K-9 Fund

The council unanimously approved a $25,000 appropriation from the town's Rainy Day Fund to create a permanent budget for police K-9 operations. The council held a public hearing for the decision. However, no members of the public stepped forward to provide comments.

Local news: Drainage board discusses issues with Sartor Ditch near Martinsville High School.

"This does allow our police chief, or the designated person, to spend this money for one use only, the K9," Town Council President Tom Warthen said.

Updated COVID-19 paid-time-off policy

The town council also decided to apply a few changes to the town's existing COVID paid-time-off policy.

The new policy stipulates that each employee will receive a total of 40 hours of paid sick leave. At the end of that period, the department head will need to request additional time for sick leave purposes.

'Celebrating life in Mooresville': Infant surrendered at Mooresville Safe Haven Baby Box.

The updated COVID paid-time-off policy also has a provision outlining that employees must confirm a positive test to their respective department heads. Any type of COVID test will be accepted, including a home test.

Under the previous guidelines, employees were simply encouraged to stay home if they or a member of their household were believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

In other business

The council received a bid to demolish the tornado-damaged building on 1 and 3 East Main Street in downtown Mooresville.

Now that the bidding process is complete, town safety officials will review the bid before a vote will be taken at the next town council meeting on Tuesday, July 19. Once a vote takes place, and pending council approval, the demolition will be scheduled for a later date.

Five things to do in Morgan County: Artie Fest highlight of an action-packed weekend.

The council also opened multiple bids centered on lining over 5,000 feet of sewers. The matter was tabled so each bid can be evaluated.

Moving forward, Mooresville town employees will now receive free cyber security training. The training will be provided by a contractor hired by Indiana.

The next meeting of the Mooresville Town Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St., Martinsville.

Contact reporter Tyler Haughn at thaughn@reporter-times.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Trafalgar Utility Supervisor Resigns, People Upset with Water Rates

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — The Trafalgar utility supervisor resigned Tuesday, and the Town Council next week will have a special meeting. Water in this part of Indiana, south of Indianapolis in Johnson County, is a big deal. Not everyone has city water or a well, and they depend upon commercial water haulers for their water. I-Team 8 on Thursday ran into one of the haulers, who says the town is charging people different rates.
TRAFALGAR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Substance abuse center planned for Martinsville

New Jersey-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers is opening a new drug and alcohol treatment center in Martinsville in partnership with Indiana University Health. Recovery Works Morgan will span more than 16,000-square-feet on the third floor of IU Health Morgan. The partners say the detox unit will consist of 32 beds. Recovery...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Woodland Village is safe from proposed industrial development project

The residents of Woodland Village learned Wednesday that their mobile home park is in no danger from pending industrial development on the city’s east side. Genesis Property Development, representing an as yet named business client, petitioned Shelbyville’s Common Council to annex into the city and rezone approximately 33 acres of farm land which includes the five-plus acres of Woodland Village.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mooresville, IN
Government
City
Mooresville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Martinsville, IN
State
Indiana State
readthereporter.com

Noblesville native named Princess of Marion County

Third-generation Noblesville native Pilar Bravo has been named the 2022 Marion County Princess. Although she now lives in Marion County, Bravo continues to participate in the Hamilton County 4-H Horse and Pony shows, as well as spending much of her free time in Hamilton County with her grandparents and family. Don’t miss tonight’s Hamilton County 4-H Queen Pageant at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State of Indiana snatching up property; some Boone County residents push back

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. continues to purchase property in Boone County as part of a $164 million investment approved last week by the State Budget Committee. But not every landowner in Boone County seems interested in the state’s offer to buy. Near Lebanon, the proposed innovation district sits just off of I-65 between Indianapolis and Purdue University – ideal for the state’s plan for a large-scale technology park.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Cook Medical sued for allegedly charging excessive fees to 401k plans

Bloomington-based Cook Medical, which manufactures and sells medical devices to physicians, is being sued for allegedly charging unreasonable and excessive fees to its employees’ 401k plans. The lawsuit seeks full reimbursement of employee losses, according to Indiana Public Media. Former employee Drew Mataya filed a class action lawsuit with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Williams
cbs4indy.com

‘It’s about time’: Johnson County changing storm siren policy

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County emergency personnel are beginning to implement a new policy change when it comes to their storm siren system. The new policy went into effect on July 1. Johnson County says the purpose of the new policy is to lessen the confusion around the siren sounds. Johnson County Public Safety Communication Center will now only activate the sirens only when the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Police Dept. seeking information regarding burglary

The Carmel Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual for questioning about the use of a credit card taken during a June 30 residential burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Paris at 317-571-2561 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference case number 2022-40751.
CARMEL, IN
wyrz.org

Avon Chamber of Commerce Fund at Hendricks County Community Foundation Supports Avon High School Speech and Debate Team at National Competition

In two short years, the Avon High School Speech and Debate team has grown from 10 participating Avon students to over 70 students, despite COVID restrictions. The growth of the high school speech team has addressed important needs at Avon High School, including: 1) providing important extra-curricular activity for a growing student body; 2) the opportunity for students of varied interests (ranging from those with passions for broadcasting, poetry, current events, and theatric interpretations, for example) to coalesce as a single team; and 3) a platform to overcome one of the greatest human fears – the fear of public speaking – and then excel at public speaking.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Access#Telemagen#Llc
wrtv.com

Man found dead in Henry County in 2003 now identified

HENRY COUNTY — Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. The Henry County Coroner says the man's body was found near the I-70 and SR-109 exit on October 2, 2003. He had no identification on him and was not known to local law enforcement at the time.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Surprised & humbled by crown

Faith Hittle named Hamilton County’s 2022 4-H Fair Queen. On Friday evening, 21 contestants took to the stage at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville for the 62nd annual Queen Pageant in hopes of being crowned. The final name announced would be the new Hamilton County 4-H Fair...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Purple Line Construction, Other Indy Projects to Start Monday

INDIANAPOLIS–Purple Line construction is supposed to resume in Indianapolis Monday morning. “Purple Line construction will enter a new 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson avenues. One eastbound lane will remain open. Westbound lanes will be closed between Keystone and Emerson. Traffic will be detoured via Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo Director of Communications.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville touts $1B in capital investment

The city of Noblesville says $1 billion in private capital investment has been committed to the city since the beginning of 2020. Mayor Chris Jensen says the investment has been strategic for the city to keep up with market demand while maintaining its authenticity. The majority of the investment comes...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man looks for answers after storage units broken into on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is raising concerns after dozens of storage units were broken into over the Fourth of July weekend. Gary Lamey rents a unit at the Securecare self storage on Rockville Road in Indianapolis. He says the facility was broken into on Sunday, but he wasn’t made aware until two days later when a worker called to notify him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
833
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy