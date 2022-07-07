ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

One for the record books: Kenwoods wrap up biggest free track program yet

By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND – You won’t find Tom and Kathy Kenwood retiring to Florida anytime soon. Cumberland is home for these two local fixtures in town athletics, and the Tucker Field track, surrounded by hundreds of children learning the ropes for the first time, is where they feel most at...

www.valleybreeze.com

Valley Breeze

Raymond Donat Moreau – Cumberland

Raymond Donat Moreau, age 93, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Grandview Center with his beloved wife of 71 years Theresa (Broadmeadow) Moreau by his side. Ray was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Pawtucket, the son of the late Loretta St. Louis and Joseph Moreau. He...
CUMBERLAND, RI
