GULLANE, Scotland — What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after the R&A announced the first two groups taking part in the “Celebration of Champions” that will precede the 150th Open Championship, the governing body showed a more ruthless side to its nature. Greg Norman, champion golfer of the year in 1986 and 1993, will not be present Monday when reigning Open champion, Collin Morikawa, hits the opening shot in the four-hole event held over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO