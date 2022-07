Chelsea will look for a fee for captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer if they are to let him join Barcelona as Todd Boehly’s stance on the matter has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already been left depleted in defence following the transfers of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, but they could still be facing more departures.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO