Nicaragua expels Mother Teresa's nuns in latest crackdown

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuns from the order founded by Mother Teresa have left Nicaragua after their organisation was stripped of its legal status. They were escorted by police to the border and crossed into neighbouring Costa Rica on foot. Their organisation is among the latest to be shut down as part of...

Daniela Casados
2d ago

If you see a missionary, doing Mother Theresa's work.... working with the poor in Nicaragua since 1988 and running a children's nursery, a home for abused and abandoned girls and a nursing home.... as a THREAT to your "president", perhaps he's not the good guy he claims to be. perhaps your problem is actually with HIM, not these beautiful ppl doing missionary work.

Wendy Veith
3d ago

Imagine closing down a clinic to fix cleft palates in children, life-changing procedure. This is more of a problem in a country where women may not have proper nutrition. A country as hopeless as Afghanistan.

Apolo Kabali
2d ago

@ I don't think anyone can oppose that dictator and live to talk about. And now with Russians stationed in Nicaragua. This one lady told she witnessed him kill an innocent civilian in the city. The only thing which saved the nuns is them being nuns.

