Congress & Courts

Hochul inks new laws to combat greenhouse gases

By Staff, wire reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court limited the power of the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. But its ruling didn’t touch the power of the states. That’s putting a renewed focus on efforts across the country to limit the reliance on power plants that...

