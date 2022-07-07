ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Water shortage situation remains critical in one Western Kentucky town

By Michael Doyle, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdHTw_0gXSjgG300

MARION, Ky. — A multi-pronged approach should help the town of Marion, Kentucky, deal with its water crisis in the short term, but the outlook for a long-term fix remains cloudy.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet this week detailed efforts to increase the water supply, including construction of a new mile-long line connecting to the Crittenden-Livingston Water District. Crittenden-Livingston is supplying about 15% of the water now for Marion, a town of about 6,000 people some 60 miles southwest of Evansville.

More: Officials fear a Western Kentucky town is running out of water

In addition, a connection from the Webster County Water system has already yielded some results. Last Thursday, the city authorized design and construction of a new, three-mile long line connecting to the Caldwell County Water District in Princeton.

Connections to other municipal water systems is a critical part of the strategy officials have taken. However, City Administrator Adam Ledford noted in a prior update, the engineering work needed to make those connections is significant and will take time to get up to full capacity.

KYTC officials estimate the Crittenden-Livingston, Sturgis and Webster connections could yield around 215,000 gallons per day. Ledford said the city's water demands before conservation efforts began were around 500,000 gallons per day.

Other efforts include:

  • P&H Farms of Eddyville is joining forces with the National Guard on a water transportation convoy that should yield about 230,000 gallons per day in total, an increase of about 70,000 gallons per day.
  • A channel is being built which will send water from the upper part of Crooked Creek into Old City Lake. Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet is overseeing that project.
  • Sandbags are being placed at Old City Lake in hopes that potential rainwater that would normally be lost at an overflow weir can be saved and collected. About 2200 sandbags were filled over the weekend, with the hopes that "substantial rainfall" could provide a few extra days of water.
  • Use of the Lucille Mine aquifer as a water source has been approved on a preliminary basis, while methods to treat the water from this source are being explored.
  • Bottled water is being distributed at the Old National Guard Armory, 131 Rochester Avenue. With National Guard personnel being moved to other projects locally, the City of Marion is looking for volunteers to help hand out water to residents. The city is also accepting bottled water donations. If interested in donating or volunteering, call City Hall at 270-965-2266.

It is unclear how much water the town has left; on June 29 KYTC estimated 10 days worth, but that was before connections to other water systems were made. As of last Thursday, state agencies are now overseeing the problem.

Henderson news: Henderson man, 'face of wildlife refuge in Kentucky,' earns national honor

The water shortage began on April 27 when a levee on Lake George, the town's primary water source, was compromised. While a controlled breach of the levee contained the damage to the structure, 83 million gallons of water were lost. A relative lack of rain and high temperatures in the weeks since have exacerbated the shortage.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on June 18. Marion is home to about 3,000 people.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Water shortage situation remains critical in one Western Kentucky town

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Marion mayor updates water crisis

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion provided an update on the water crisis after last night’s storms. The rainfall on July 8 provided about an inch of rain to much of Crittenden County. However, the thunderstorms dropped only minimal rainfall in the Marion City Lake watershed. The Marion Water Plant recorded about 1/10th […]
MARION, KY
wkdzradio.com

P&H Farms Hired For Marion, Crittenden County Water Crisis

Across rural America, it’s easy for local farmers to get overlooked. Corn, wheat and tobacco fields come up, come down, and are grown again without a second thought. But one nearby agriculture family began providing the backbone of water hauling for the Marion crisis earlier this week. And not because of fame or fortune. But because it’s what local farmers do for neighbors, friends and endangered citizens.
MARION, KY
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Sturgis, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

No students, no problem: HCHS keeps busy this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year. The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KY 1031 to be closed starting July 11

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say KY 1031 will be closed starting July 11. Drivers will have to find another route during the closure. A release said the closures are necessary in order to work on the bridge but a signed detour will be in place throughout the process to redirect traffic. The work will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Upcoming side-road closures planned off of Blandville road

PADUCAH — The Paducah Department of Transportation announced a series of temporary side-road closures along U.S. 62/ Blandville Road, starting on Monday July 11. North Gum Springs Road will close for approximately two weeks as crews reconstruct the intersection with U.S. 62. The expected reopening date is July 26,...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Murray Ledger & Times

Five-leg roundabout chosen for Five Points

MURRAY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that it has selected the five-leg roundabout, identified as Alternative 2, for improvements to the Five Points intersection. For the improvements to North 16th Street from Five Points to the KY 121 intersection, Alternative 2 was also selected. According to...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Super Shredder coming to Marion, Illinois, on Thursday

MARION, IL — Do you have documents you need to shred? The next Super Shredder event will be held Thursday, July 7, in Marion, Illinois. This Super Shredder Thursday will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the trucks are full — at the SIU Credit Union at 2809 Outer Drive in Marion.
MARION, IL
kentuckytoday.com

Woman sues Crittenden school board over religious comments

PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) - A Marion woman is suing the Crittenden County Board of Education, claiming a teacher forced religion upon her third-grade son, a Princeton radio station is reporting. Jennifer Wood filed the lawsuit in the Western District of U.S. District Court in Paducah on July 1. She names...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Accident reported in northbound traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Shortage#Water Systems#Water Conservation#City Administrator#Kytc#The National Guard#Conv
westkentuckystar.com

Christmas in July for tornado families next week

After the December tornadoes in western Kentucky, First Lady Britainy Beshear organized a toy drive that collected more than 100,000 items from around the nation. Next week, a series of Christmas in July events will continue to hand out more of those items to affected families. The events will include...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky hospital warns of increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases

MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is warning the public about a recent increase in Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases in the area. The hospital says it has seen 27 cases of the tick-borne illness over the past couple of months. Without treatment, the bacterial infection can cause serious damage to a patient's organs, including the kidneys and heart.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

State Police Investigating Claims of Misconduct Against Trigg Sheriff

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to direct a Kentucky State Police investigation of alleged misconduct against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. The News Edge filed an open records request with Cameron’s office requesting information about any investigation regarding the sheriff and the Trigg County sheriff’s office....
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

A Massac County man faces drug charges after a wreck in western Kentucky

A two-vehicle collision in McCracken County, Kentucky results in a drug arrest for a southern Illinois resident. On Thursday afternoon, McCracken County deputies were dispatched to Interstate 24 West near the 1 mile-marker for a two vehicle collision without injuries. During the collision investigation one of the drivers was identified...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, July 8, 2022

Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis giving out free food boxes

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis, Ky. will be giving out free food boxes on July 8 at The Well. Boxes will start being given out at 12 p.m. The boxes are first come, first serve while supplies last. More information can be found on the City of Sturgis Facebook page.
STURGIS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky judge faces misconduct charges from state agency

PADUCAH — A state agency has charged a local judge with misconduct following a months-long investigation. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, or JCC, released a 254-page filing on Thursday. It details the commission's findings, investigation and the charges Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson now faces. Jameson serves the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which serves Calloway and Marshall counties. These are not criminal charges, but could lead to some type of punishment, sanction or opinion from the court.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

License plate readers installed on Evansville highways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

667
Followers
453
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy