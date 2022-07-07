ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bus shelter murals, the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives' latest project, encourage parents to be their child's 'first teachers'

By Claire Reid, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBEcT_0gXSjcj900

Say goodbye to restless, squirming youngsters at the bus stop.

Milwaukee children and families now have something fun and educational to do while waiting for the bus.

Twenty-four Milwaukee County Public Transit bus shelters around city will soon be adorned with colorful, interactive murals as part of the city's Office of Early Childhood Initiatives' "Pop Spots" mural program.

The murals are the latest of OECI's many efforts to promote early childhood learning and literacy in Milwaukee's public spaces through its Mighty Small Moments campaign.

The campaign encourages parents to prepare their young children for success in school by incorporating simple, educational activities into their daily routines.

The murals will direct parents to engage their children in a variety of activities including counting, reading, storytelling, physical activity, and identifying shapes, colors and food.

The collection of murals includes designs in both English and Spanish, and some even feature cultural elements significant to the bus shelter's location, said Gary Mueller, creative director of Serve Marketing, the nonprofit advertising agency that helped design the murals.

The first mural was unveiled last week at a bus shelter on the city's northwest side at the intersection of West Silver Spring Drive and North 64th Street. It depicts a young boy and his father preparing to ride the bus. The illustration is accompanied by a short story.

According to Milwaukee Public Schools senior director of curriculum and instruction Felicia Saffold, this first mural promotes language development by encouraging children to engage with a story. Reading a story with your child also strengthens the parent-child bond, Saffold said.

Ultimately, the goal of the mural project is to create accessible learning spaces, especially for children ages 5 and under.

Saffold said this age group represents a "critical window for development" and is an important time to prepare children for success in kindergarten and beyond.

Four of the murals will be near MPS schools.

According to the 2018-2019 MPS District Report Card, more than 57% of economically disadvantaged MPS students achieved below basic proficiency in English language arts.

Statistics like these are why, when Office of Early Childhood Initiatives director Dea Wright began working with MCTS to decide on locations for the murals, she prioritized under-resourced ZIP codes where she said children are more likely to have a smaller vocabulary and fewer reading skills when entering kindergarten.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who was the primary sponsor of the legislation that created the Office of Early Childhood Initiatives when he was 2nd District Alderman, praised the mural project.

"Good things come when kids in Milwaukee are ready to succeed academically early on in their lives ... but (this program) is also good for the entire community," he said. "Success in school then leads to success later on in a career, and that's great for our economy. When young people do well in school … that’s great for public safety."

Wright cited the work of Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman, who found that for every dollar invested in quality early childhood education programs, taxpayers save up to $16.

Heckman's research showed that children who receive early childhood education opportunities are more likely to graduate from high school and less likely to become involved in the juvenile justice system or need special education services.

However, children do not need to be enrolled in a top-notch daycare program to reap these benefits. Simple activities like singing, talking and reading with a young child can make a big difference, Wright said.

Creating 'Mighty Small Moments'

OECI opened with Wright as director in 2018. Soon after, she started the Mighty Small Moment campaign, which includes the mural project.

Mighty Small Moments advocates for the importance of talking, reading, singing and playing with children ages three and under.

Studies show these activities increase a child's vocabulary which in turn makes learning to read easier when they enter school. The better a student reads early on in school, the more likely they are to graduate from high school.

According to the OECI website, "even short bursts of brain-boosting interactions can make a big difference."

This is why Mighty Small Moments urges parents to take advantage of small, everyday moments — like waiting in line, doing laundry or walking to the bus stop — and turn them into opportunities to engage with their children.

"We have to imagine our city splattered with things where parents can be their child's first teacher," Wright said.

In September 2019, OECI opened Milwaukee's first "Read, Play and Learn" public early learning space at Riverworks Coin Laundry on Holton Street.

The space offers various levels of books and literacy materials, allowing parents and caregivers to read with their children while doing laundry. It was created in partnership with the LaundryCares Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to promoting early learning at laundromats — and Too Small to Fail, the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation.

Tratavia Hardmon, a mother of four and a member of the OECI Family Advisory Board, said in a Common Council meeting last week that she appreciates that her children are able to play and learn while she does laundry.

“A lot of families are busy like myself, so we don’t get a lot of one-on-one time where we can sit down and talk (to our children) and interact with them," Hardmon said. "I think Mighty Small Moments creates those moments for families like mine.”

Following the success of the laundromat space, OECI introduced similar educational waiting spaces to the Keenan Health Center, the Marcia Coggs Center, the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center, and other WIC clinics and community spaces.

Wright said patrons and employees of many of these locations report that children have been better behaved and less disruptive since the introduction of the educational spaces.

"(Without the educational spaces), I've seen children at the DMV literally crawling under chairs and playing chase. Other people get annoyed, and it's not safe," Wright said. "If children are going to be in these spaces ... you have to have something to engage them."

Although some of the educational spaces are still being reassembled after being removed to comply with pandemic restrictions, Mueller — the creative director of the mural project — said, including the bus shelter murals, there are now 33 interactive public learning spaces located throughout the city.

Of course, Wright thinks there can never be enough of these spaces.

"I think parents have to see these until they're like 'Ugh, everywhere I go someone's telling me to talk, read, share, love,'" she said. "Then, they won't have to think twice, it just becomes second nature."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racinecountyeye.com

Free brick giveaway from Giese Elementary School to take place on July 14

Racine community members have the opportunity to participate in a free brick giveaway. Racine Unified School District closed Giese Elementary School at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Since then, demolition of the school has taken place. The former elementary school was located at 5120 Byrd Ave. The remaining...
RACINE, WI
themadent.com

State Must Do More Now to Help Families Afford Housing

A recently released study documented that average metro Milwaukee rents have risen by 18% from May 2021 to May 2022. The average rent rose from $950 to $1,124 over that period. That’s a rent increase of $174 a month, making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
WISN

City of Milwaukee relaunches Alert Neighbor Program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee on Wednesday relaunched its Alert Neighbor Program. "It's important to look out for each other and make sure we feel safe walking to the park with our kiddos," said Chris Bryan, who lives in Riverwest. Milwaukee residents told WISN 12 News they want more neighbors helping...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Heckman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Transit Bus#English Language#Oeci#Serve Marketing#Milwaukee Pub
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2. Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West condo break-ins; owners, neighbors concerned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Owners say someone broke in to Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominium building – and may even be living there. "The back door was completely open," neighbor Dennis Unterbrink said. "Trash. Some cigarette butts and uneaten hamburgers." Something caught Unterbrink's eye in late June when he looked...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Construction woes in Riverwest; Residents curious, where are the workers?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An estimated $8.6 million road reconstruction project, stretching between North Avenue and Keefe is underway in the Riverwest neighborhood. However, the project has some resident and businesses scratching their heads, asking a simple question: Where are the construction workers?. The project started just before March 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Siblings struck during fireworks show in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy