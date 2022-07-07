ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

On the Market: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium in Freeport for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 3 days ago
Address: 3448 Daren Drive, Freeport

Description: This condominium offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,420 square-feet of living space. The main floor has an office/craft room, a kitchen with a breakfast area, pantry closet and an abundance of cabinets. The vaulted great room boasts a gas log fireplace and a bonus four-season room with a deck overlooking the private secluded backyard. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a shower with a separate soaking tub. There’s a second bedroom and another full bath on the main floor. The lower level is exposed and features a third bedroom with a walk-in closet and a half-bath that offers room for a full bath. The lower level has the potential for a family room, game area or bar.

Asking price: $210,000

Realtor: Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source, 815-275-6610

About this series:

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

