Outdoor concerts, historical tours and more: 5 things to do near Peoria this weekend

July is full of activities. Here are five events you might want to check out in the Peoria area.

Historical Society bus tours

The Peoria Historical Society will offer guided history tours from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9. Friday's tour will be "Naughty to Nice," recalling Peoria’s Prohibition days, the raucous Roaring ‘20s and the city’s wink toward vice in the 1930s. Saturday's tour will be "Roots of the River City," providing an overview of Peoria history from its early days as a French fur trading outpost in the late 1600s to today, including many grand residences in historic districts. Tickets are $20 and are available at 309tix.com or by calling the historical society at 309-674-1921. Tours depart from outside the Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington St.

Laser Light Nights at the Museum

Laser Light Nights are back at the DOME Planetarium at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Three show are scheduled for the evening of Friday, July 8. Laser Zeppelin - Lazed and Confused will be presented at 6 p.m., Laser Aerosmith at 7:15 p.m., and Laser Floyd: Welcome to the Machine at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the public and $7 for members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Campfire Sessions music series

The Campfire Sessions, an intimate outdoor music and dinner series, will kick off this week with a performance by The Deep Hollow from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at on the patio of the Woolly Bugger at Sankoty Lakes, 1583 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria. Admission is free for this all ages show and food will be available for purchase from 6 to 8 p.m.

Groove in the Garden

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy live music from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Hannah's Reading Garden at the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing Morton. The evening will be a Morton Showcase, featuring local talent performing song, dance, instrumentals, comedy and much more. The event will also feature food trucks from Pizza Ranch and Sucre Sweets. Admission is free.

Looking for more summer fun? Check out these 9 outdoor festivals in Peoria

Koi and Pond Society 2022 Tour

The Prarieland Koi & Pond Society will present their 2022 Pond Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, across various backyard ponds and water features in the central Illinois area. Addresses to locations are available upon payment. Admission is $5 per person. Tickets are available via PayPal to marlenecarter2680@gmail.com; through Kull Scape, Green View & Hoerr Nursery; or by calling Christian at 309-212-9050.