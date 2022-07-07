ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Crowd turns out for patriotic concert by The Craguns

By Elyse Apel
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5n5c_0gXSjWNf00

Sunday, a patriotic community concert was held at Hillsdale Nazarene Church.

The popular gospel music group The Craguns performed a patriotic-filled concert, which was free and open to the public and a BBQ lunch followed the performance.

Earlier report:Gospel group The Craguns to perform July 3 in Hillsdale

Mike Prince, the pastor at Hillsdale Nazarene, said the event was the largest the church has hosted in a number of years.

“We probably had close to 100 people here,” Prince said, “It was really a very good percentage of the community that came to it.”

The concert was the second Independence Day concert The Craguns have had at Hillsdale Nazarene and Prince said the church already requested the band return for next year.

Jordan Cragun, a member of The Craguns, said the band enjoyed playing at the church.

“We truly had a wonderful time,” he said.

Prince said the community was very generous with the love offering taken at the event.

“It was very well supported,” he said, “It was more than enough to take care of The Craguns and help us be able to help the community even more financially.”

Many children also attended the concert and Prince said the choice of songs by The Craguns was a good fit for everyone in the crowd.

“They were very well received and really were a hit with all ages,” he said.

There were many community members at the event who were new to both the event and the church. Some had connected with The Craguns through other events they’ve been to locally like The Gospel Barn.

Prince said the event could not have been put on without the help of volunteers, church members, and all the community that attended. He said that he can’t thank them enough.

“I want to give a big shout-out to the community,” Prince said, “We appreciate them so much.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jtv.tv

Events of July 8, 9, and 10, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Senior Day. Live Music, Bookmobile visit, special booths, active aging exercise class, and much more! Farm fresh produce, crafts, and much more! Grand River Farmers Market, corner of Glick and Mechanic, Downtown Jackson. Grass Lake Traffic Jam’In 5K Run, 5K Walk,...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022

JTV Summer Events Series: Jackson Community Concert Band. Jackson College Back Porch Concert Series. 1 PM and 7 PM. The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach presented by Michelob Ultra. Phil’s guest this week is Brian Humphrey, owner of Avenue Auto; highlights from the R.W. Mercer Junior Golf Tour.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson paintball park set to open

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)- A once abandoned Jackson lot is getting a new paint job. “It had been vacant for about 8 years and as an old-time paintball player I thought one day why not,” said Greg Schultz. Today it’s a dream fulfilled for Schultz. He’s the owner of what is now Night Ops Paintball. It’s […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Fair returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair opens Sunday and runs through July 16. There will be plenty of rides, animal exhibits, tractor pulls, live music, agricultural exhibits, food and much more. The fair opens at 9 a.m. at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, located at 1025 Cochran Ave. For...
EATON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale, MI
Society
Hillsdale, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Hillsdale, MI
Local
Michigan Society
wfft.com

Balloons Aloft returns to Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Balloons Aloft is returning to Angola this weekend. Events run from Friday until Sunday, according to the event website. Friday's schedule includes helicopter rides, an antique tractor show, a flight competition and an illumination at "twilight," beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday's events begin at 7 a.m....
ANGOLA, IN
fcnews.org

Fair entertainment tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the headlining music acts at this year’s Fulton County Fair. The Sunday, Sept. 4 classic rock concert will feature 38 Special and Night Ranger. After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year.
WOOD TV8

Alligator in Kalamazoo River prompts nature center to close

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A nature center has been temporarily closed after two sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River. Albion College announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, on Sunday. On Saturday, there were two independent sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Actor James Caan passes away at 82

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Acting legend James Caan, known for his role in the Godfather and numerous other films, has passed away at the age of 82, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of The Nazarene#Patriotic#Volunteers#Gospel Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hillsdale Nazarene Church#Bbq
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan Psychological Care opens new location in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson is getting one more mental health resource. On Friday, Michigan Psychological Care held the grand opening of their new Jackson location on 437 Fern Ave. They are open and ready to take clients now. Their services include individual therapy, group and family counseling, couples counseling,...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

The Green Market 7-7-22 | Photo Gallery

The Green Market, 7-7-22. The Green Market operates Thursdays from 9 AM to 2 PM, across from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. The Green Market, 7-7-22. The Green Market operates Thursdays from 9 AM to 2 PM, across from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
JACKSON, MI
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
103.3 WKFR

Wait, Did Tropical Smoothie in Coldwater Close?

Coldwater residents are left confused after what appears to be an abrupt and indefinite closure of Tropical Smoothie Cafe on E. Chicago Street. As most of us know, for better or for worse, one of this quickest ways to get an answer is to go straight to the source: local Facebook groups.
COLDWATER, MI
Cars 108

The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Balloons light up the sky in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Hot air balloons of all shapes, sizes and species are featured up in the Angola sky Saturday. An elephant, sloth and frog are among the many creative figures at “Balloons Aloft.”. Some of the main events to see are competition flights, and demonstrations where...
ANGOLA, IN
100.7 WITL

After Building Frandor in Lansing, This Man Founded This Florida Town

If you've lived in or around Lansing for any length of time, you've shopped at Frandor. The shopping center has been active in some iteration or another since 1954, when it debuted as only the second regional shopping center in the state of Michigan. It's now the oldest, since the first one -- the Northland Center in Southfield -- closed down.
LANSING, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
824
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy