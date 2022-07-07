Crowd turns out for patriotic concert by The Craguns

Sunday, a patriotic community concert was held at Hillsdale Nazarene Church.

The popular gospel music group The Craguns performed a patriotic-filled concert, which was free and open to the public and a BBQ lunch followed the performance.

Earlier report:Gospel group The Craguns to perform July 3 in Hillsdale

Mike Prince, the pastor at Hillsdale Nazarene, said the event was the largest the church has hosted in a number of years.

“We probably had close to 100 people here,” Prince said, “It was really a very good percentage of the community that came to it.”

The concert was the second Independence Day concert The Craguns have had at Hillsdale Nazarene and Prince said the church already requested the band return for next year.

Jordan Cragun, a member of The Craguns, said the band enjoyed playing at the church.

“We truly had a wonderful time,” he said.

Prince said the community was very generous with the love offering taken at the event.

“It was very well supported,” he said, “It was more than enough to take care of The Craguns and help us be able to help the community even more financially.”

Many children also attended the concert and Prince said the choice of songs by The Craguns was a good fit for everyone in the crowd.

“They were very well received and really were a hit with all ages,” he said.

There were many community members at the event who were new to both the event and the church. Some had connected with The Craguns through other events they’ve been to locally like The Gospel Barn.

Prince said the event could not have been put on without the help of volunteers, church members, and all the community that attended. He said that he can’t thank them enough.

“I want to give a big shout-out to the community,” Prince said, “We appreciate them so much.”