Two dogs and two cats are among the many future pets that are available for adoption at the Monroe County Animal Control . Anyone interested in adopting a pet can call the shelter for information at (734) 240-3125.

This week's Pets of the Week are:

Connor

Connor is a lab-boxer mix. He's a neutered male, about two years old and weighs around 60 to 65 pounds. He loves playing in the pool.

Jack

Jack is a male brown-and-white tabby, about three years old. He is sweet and friendly and playful. Unknown with other cats and dogs.

Rain

Rain is a spayed female shepherd-cattle dog mix. She is about two years old. She enjoys long walks and exploring the great outdoors. She is looking for an active and experience owner.

Stella

Stella is a female black-and-white, about four years old. She is very sweet and friendly and has the most gorgeous green eyes. Unknown with other cats and dogs.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Animal Control Pets of the Week