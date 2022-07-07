ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Animal Control Pets of the Week

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Two dogs and two cats are among the many future pets that are available for adoption at the Monroe County Animal Control . Anyone interested in adopting a pet can call the shelter for information at (734) 240-3125.

This week's Pets of the Week are:

Connor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO4pa_0gXSjNgM00

Connor is a lab-boxer mix. He's a neutered male, about two years old and weighs around 60 to 65 pounds. He loves playing in the pool.

Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMxwT_0gXSjNgM00

Jack is a male brown-and-white tabby, about three years old. He is sweet and friendly and playful. Unknown with other cats and dogs.

Rain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whspI_0gXSjNgM00

Rain is a spayed female shepherd-cattle dog mix. She is about two years old. She enjoys long walks and exploring the great outdoors. She is looking for an active and experience owner.

Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6oij_0gXSjNgM00

Stella is a female black-and-white, about four years old. She is very sweet and friendly and has the most gorgeous green eyes. Unknown with other cats and dogs.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County Animal Control Pets of the Week

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pet of the week: Meet Lucy

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved. Morgan is a senior at Wayne State University studying political science and communications.
WAYNE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Monroe County, MI
Government
Monroe County, MI
Lifestyle
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Widow finally gets husband’s death certificate after months of waiting on Wayne County Morgue

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman has finally received her husband’s death certificate after waiting on the Wayne County Morgue for months, she said. Celia Crawford reached out to Local 4 because she couldn’t get her husband’s pension, even though he died seven months ago. Her story aired Wednesday (June 6), and two days later, the issue was finally resolved.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#Dog Rescue Adoption
Detroit News

Wyandotte summer staple Bob Jo's celebrates 75 years

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... custard!. Known and loved for its generous portion sizes, delicious custard treats, old-fashioned tunes and infamous neon blue sign, Bob Jo's Frozen Custard has been a summer staple for Michiganians since 1947. Amid surviving a pandemic, very little has changed in 75...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown headstones at Calvary Cemetery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Richard Dudley was taking a walk in Calvary Cemetery to visit a loved one when he found himself disappointed to find so many graves overgrown on Monday. The site was so overgrown he couldn’t even find who he was looking for. " The majority...
TOLEDO, OH
radioresultsnetwork.com

Search Continues In Marquette County For Missing Woman

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department says the search continued on Thursday for a woman from downstate Wixom who has been missing since June 26th. Sheriff’s Deputies received information from Wixom PD that 31 year old Olivia Lauren Ernst may have traveled to the Marquette area and that she was threating self-harm.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
presspublications.com

Missing for a month, vet’s cap returned

A cap cherished by a local veteran is no longer AWOL. Steve Tertuliani, of Bieber Road in Northwood, was driving along Curtice Road about a month ago when he decided to open the sun roof of his car and a brisk wind sent his cap out the roof. “It was...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan

MILAN, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, so how about enjoying it at a lavender festival?. Walking around the farm, it almost looks like something out of a movie. The beautiful fields of purple and the aroma of lavender fills the air just outside of Milan, Michigan.
MILAN, MI
13abc.com

Celebrate the holidays early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Stir up your holiday spirit early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July. The weekend event will run from July 22 to 24. The Zoo will present a slice of its Lights WAY Before Christmas on July 22 and July 23. While the set-up will not include the entire electric spectacle, attendees will be able to enjoy a section of lights on the Zoo’s South Side while listening to holiday tunes.
TOLEDO, OH
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy