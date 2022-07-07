Meet the new principal of Wren High School, though no stranger to the Hurricanes

Kyle Whitfield is taking over as principal at Wren High School in Piedmont after serving as assistant principal for five years.

Seth Young, the former principal, has taken a position in Pickens County as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, superintendent Robbie Binnicker said.

Whitfield grew up in Homeland Park and graduated from Westside High School before he started a journey into ministry.

His courses at Lee University in Tennessee included reading the Bible in Greek and pastoral classes, but he later switched to a history major.

"I'm a very spiritual person, I felt like God was calling me into education," he said.

He then got certified through the Program of Alternative Certification for Educators , for graduates who have a base knowledge but need teaching certification, and began his career at McCants Middle School with 7th grade, where he also coached football and basketball.

Whitfield's empathetic personality has always matched well with the high school age and he's enjoyed the job while always looking to have fun.

"They're easier to talk to and maybe a little easier to relate to," he said.

He has a total of 14 years experience in education including his first administration role as assistant principal at Pickens Middle School.

Whitfield and his wife have two sons, a 3rd grader and a 9th grader who will also be at Wren High School with him.

The transition from teaching to administration was a natural pull for him, one he credits to mentors who encouraged him.

"It's a dream job, being assistant principal there and now being able to move into the principal shift," Whitfield said. "It's a wonderful school, wonderful kids, wonderful faculty, wonderful community."

Whitfield starts the new role this week. He's focused on leading the school while prioritizing the needs of students, he said.

He's excited the school will begin a new initiative this year on Wednesdays where teachers are given extra time to collaborate and plan with each other.

In a country currently struggling with teacher burnout and turnover, Whitfield sees the importance in community, he said.

"I've been in a lot of different schools and I think leadership makes a difference," he said. "One of the reasons we've had less turnover in our school... is because we do support teachers."

The teaching career has become more challenging since he started 14 years ago, he said, but his goal is to support them the way he needed as a teacher.

"I want to create a family atmosphere as much as I can at Wren," he said.

