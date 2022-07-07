ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Clean water on the way to some rural Pike County residents

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bG5zK_0gXSihAz00
Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay.com

Residents in a rural part of eastern Kentucky are getting access to clean drinking water. Over 700-thousand dollars from the Cleaner Water Program has been given to the Mountain Water District in Pike County.

Roy Sawyers is the district’s administrator. He said many people on the Brushy/Sycamore extension area are still using wells for their water.

“It’s vitally important for anyone as far as their health, to drink water that we have treated and provided potable water service to the residents, because if a person doesn’t sample their well and take to someone to review it, I don’t know how bad it’s contaminated.”

He said the water won’t come overnight.

“It is a slow process; I’d say nine to twelve months to get it all done the way we want it. We have everything approved and in place except for just bidding it. Once we receive the funding on this we’ll go ahead and bid the project and let it out.”

The money will be used to provide potable water service to around 125 residents who have never had access to public water service. Sawyers says the project will consist of installing approximately ten miles of water line and will take anywhere from nine to twelve months to complete. The funding is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Fire destroys West Virginia woodworking shop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) - A historic building in Wayne County, West Virginia went up in the flames Saturday morning. Firefighters say the call came in around 4:45 a.m. for a fire at the old Wayne News building, which is now a woodworking shop. AEP shut off power to the...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
APPALACHIA, VA
mingomessenger.com

Delbarton celebrates with concert

Celebrating the Fourth of July holiday was a bittersweet moment for Floyd County, Ky., resident Dewey Moore who headlined the entertainment for the Town of Delbarton during its Independence Day celebration. Moore lives just minutes from where a deadly hostage situation claimed the lives of three police officers, one police dog and resulted in the injuries of several others. Before his concert, he asked those in attendance for a moment of silence to remember the first responders who were killed or injured during that situation. In addition to the concert, Delbarton residents were treated to DJ music, pork barbeque prepared for by the three Mingo County Magistrates, pizza, a flag cake and fireworks.
DELBARTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Pike County, KY
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County sees uptick in Covid cases

Harlan has seen an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the last month, however the trend seems to be heading down as of the last week. According to the Harlan County Health Department, there were 73 new cases reported from June 27-July 3. This is down from the previous week’s total of 89 cases recorded between June 20-26. The week spanning June, 13, through June, 19, saw a total of 40 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the county. From June 6-12, Harlan County recorded a total of 36 new cases. There were also 36 new cases recorded from May 3-June 5.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival returns to Pikeville in 2022

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After last year’s Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to Pikeville to celebrate the culture and heritage of Appalachia, the city of Pikeville has announced that the festival will return in 2022. The second installment of the festival will see plenty of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Service#Water District#Potable Water#Infrastructure#The Cleaner Water Program#The Brushy Sycamore
wymt.com

Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are searching for a truck that was stolen from a car dealership sometime last week. In a post on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies state they believe the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Express was stolen either late Wednesday or early Thursday from Affordable Automotive at Harold.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WJHL

Ballad Health to consolidate SWVA hospitals, relocate skilled nursing program

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – In a letter to Ballad Health employees, company vice president Shannon Showalter announced that the system would be moving several Southwest Virginia employee positions and consolidating its skilled nursing program to another facility. As part of that consolidation, the letter stated that Mountain View Regional Hospital would no longer have a […]
NORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County arrested after tossing bag of drugs and fleeing police

After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

MARTIN COUNTY ARREST LIST – JUNE 10-JULY 6, 2022

JULY 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. HERE ARE THE NAMES AND THE CHARGES OF THE LATEST FIFTEEN (15) PEOPLE WHO WERE ARRESTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, OR ANY MARTIN COUNTY CITIZENS ARRESTED BY A POLICE AGENCY IN A NEIGHBOR COUNTY JURISDICTIONS FOR JUNE 27-JULY 6, 2022:. Gary L....
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
107K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy