Dead Alligator found in southeast KY leads to multiple charges for a Harlan county man

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

A Harlan County man is facing several charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

The investigation started after reports of an alligator in a creek in southeastern Kentucky. In a press release, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers say 23-year-old Cameron Cornett of Big Laurel is charged with illegally transporting an inherently dangerous exotic animal, not reporting its escape to authorities, and not having a permit to have the animal in his possession.

Officers found the dead alligator at the home of one of Cornett’s relatives. That relative told the officer that Cornett has brought the alligator from Florida and kept it in an enclosure in his front yard until it escaped.

Officers say the relative and another person killed the animal. The officer at the scene seized the carcass. Cornett was cited June 23.

Wildlife officials say there are many reasons these animals are dangerous, including the potential transmission of diseases and introduction of exotic species can harm Kentucky’s native wildlife, people, pets, or livestock.