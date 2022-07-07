Behind the Badge: Ryan DeLeo

TPD currently is still looking for two juveniles and two adults. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Customers say boutique stopped filling orders, giving refunds. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Multiple...
BOSSIER CITY, La - One person was injured Friday night in a Bossier City shooting, police said. It happened at a home in the 400 block of Adair Street. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic argument. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital Friday night after a shooting at a South Shreveport apartment complex. It happened just before 7 p.m., according to online dispatch records. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Court Apartments just off of Mansfield Road in the Brookwood subdivision arrived to find the teen suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends gathered Wednesday at the Shreveport park where Shamia Little was last seen one year ago, six days before her body was found a block away. The 17-year-old’s body was found July 12, 2021, behind a business along Curtis Lane. She had been...
As we deal with blistering heat all across the area, folks are looking for ways to cool off. Our temperatures will be hovering near 100 degrees over the next few days and that will drive the heat index close to the 110 degree mark. We will all be looking for...
An infant is safe and an irresponsible mother is behind bars, following the quick thinking of a Slidell Walmart employee. The employee called police after realizing the woman was extremely intoxicated. Upon arrival, police were told that the woman's 16 day-old infant was in the in the hot van. The infant was found in the van under a blanket, already experiencing overheating symptoms.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Homer man is charged with second-degree murder and two others are charged as accessories in a fatal shooting during an improperly permitted music event in Claiborne Parish on the Fourth of July. According to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a...
Don't Let High Gas Prices Steer You Away from the Best BBQ in the Ark-La-Tex. From Shreveport to Riverport BBQ it's just a 45-minute trip, if I told you it was a lunch trip you might hate me. However, the drive is so worth it in fact my friend Robert and I make the drive every other month.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport natives teamed up to bring a community job and resource fair to the area on Saturday, July 9. Performing artist Hot Boy Yoshi and Parent Advocate Partner Monica Armstrong put the fair together. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They also provided resume and expungement resources.
Shreveport Police responded to a rolling shootout on July 4th, that left one person dead, and three others injured. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim in the shooting as former Evangel football star Orlando Puryear, Jr. 24 of Shreveport. Puryear died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 3:54P, just over an hour after being shot at Jewella and Amelia Avenues.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Custodial parents of four Caddo Parish public school students are being sought for failing to appear in juvenile court to answer for the actions of their truant children, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Wednesday in a news release. Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Natalie...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the man killed Monday in a rolling gun battle on Jewella Avenue between Meriwether Road and Amelia Avenue. The coroner said Orlando Puryear Jr., 24, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Three other people were injured. Police said Wednesday their...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Recent high school graduate, Miracle Birdsong, is already focused on her college days ahead at Jackson State in Mississippi. “I move in August 13,” she said excitedly, with some suitcases already packed more than a month in advance. There’s certainly nothing wrong with planning ahead,...
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With love and good intention, the Love Does Ministry program is working to help provide school supplies to families in need. The Love Does Ministry is asking for the community’s help again with their Back to School Drive. The program is seeking donations of school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for ages K-12. These supplies will help children of low-income families be prepared for the upcoming school year.
SHREVEPORT, La. - People living in Louisiana can use all the help they can get when severe weather looms. State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area came together Friday for the Meta Disaster Resilience Summit at the Shreveport Aquarium. The goal...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- No one was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-story house fire in the 600 block of Wyandotte Avenue. While the family got out safely, one of their dogs that was on the second floor did not survive. At the height of the response there were 23 Shreveport...
HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
Shreveport is stepping up the effort to get local residents vaccinated against Covid-19 again by offering cash incentives to residents who roll of their sleeves. The city of Shreveport is teaming up with LSU Health Shreveport to offer $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives to local residents. They will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination events.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8. The burn ban for Caddo Parish was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.
Bossier City, LA_ Several state representatives attend an event celebrating second amendment rights in Bossier City Saturday. State Representatives Raymond Crews, Dodie Horton, and Alan Seabaugh served as guest speakers. Attendees asked questions about gun rights and they received information about concealed carry laws and state reciprocity laws. The turnout...
