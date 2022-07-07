Behind the Badge: Ryan DeLeo

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With love and good intention, the Love Does Ministry program is working to help provide school supplies to families in need. The Love Does Ministry is asking for the community’s help again with their Back to School Drive. The program is seeking donations of school supplies, uniforms, and backpacks for ages K-12. These supplies will help children of low-income families be prepared for the upcoming school year.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO