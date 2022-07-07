ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Six recent graduates selected to play in East-West All-Star games

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8WeN_0gXSgLSB00

The annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games are scheduled for later this month in Greensboro. The East-West games feature the state’s best high school graduates from the East against the West. Players are nominated by their coaches and then selected based on their merits throughout the school year.

Five area athletes will play in either the girls or boys soccer games scheduled for Tuesday at MacPherson Stadium while one local athlete will play in the football game Wednesday at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.

Here is a look at the area all-stars:

Football

Braxton Brown, East Duplin: The defensive lineman was all-area for the second consecutive season as a senior. He had 82 tackles, seven for loss, and 3½ sacks. Brown was one of the defensive leaders for the Panthers, who went 11-2, 6-0 in the East Central 2-A Conference, and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Boys soccer

Garrett Boucher, Croatan: Boucher was named the area’s defensive player of the year, all-area for the third straight season and all-state for the second consecutive year.

Top male athletes:The Jacksonville area's top male high school athletes for 2021-22

Top female athletes:The Onslow County area's top female high school athletes for 2021-22

Top sports moments:Big wins, state titles, new teams highlight 2021-2022 high school sports year

He led a defense that last season had 13 shutouts and also was third in scoring with 10 goals and six assists. Boucher was a key player in the Cougars winning the state title in the spring 2021 season.

Ethan Gillette, Jacksonville: Gillette was named all-area for the second straight year and all-state. The midfielder helped the Cardinals go 12-0 in the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference and advance to the third round of the playoffs.

David Newsham, Jacksonville: Newsham came on strong as a senior, being named the area’s offensive player of the year, making all-area for the second consecutive season and being named all-state. He led the Cardinals with 30 goals and 12 assists.

Eli Simonette, Croatan: Simonette was named all-area for the third consecutive year after he recorded 16 goals and 11 assists.

Girls soccer

Mercy Bell, White Oak: The East-West selection is another award for Bell following a standout senior year. She was also selected for the Clash of the Carolinas all-star game, was named 3-A all-state for the second consecutive year and was recently named the area’s offensive player of the year. Bell had 25 goals and four assists this past season.

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com. Follow him on twitter @jdnsports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC's Travis Shaw Using NIL Opportunities to Give Back

Name, image and likeness in college football has come with a lot of chaos and anarchy but also a lot of opportunity. A perfect example of that opportunity is a recent partnership between North Carolina’s heralded freshman Travis Shaw and the Greensboro Housing Authority, which came about through Heels4Life.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Volunteers needed for the PGA tour stop at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro is on. The PGA tournament is less than a month away. This is the first tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club with no COVID restrictions since the pandemic. Mark Brazil is Wyndham’s executive director. He said as they...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Rapper opens Romeo’s Vegan Burgers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — During the height of the pandemic, most of the world had to alter life as much everything shut down, even the music industry. Music moguls turned business owners, rapper Tigo B and Lamont Heath started Romeo’s Vegan Burger as an idea to continue serving the community during the pandemic. Tigo B […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Games#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#N C Coaches Association#Macpherson Stadium#Croatan
qcitymetro.com

Joy in the midst of a storm

We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
BURLINGTON, NC
WITN

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4. Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day. Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices. Murphy gas station along with other stores, dropped their...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Midway Mart and Grill to open in Pink Hill

A new gas station with space for truck drivers has opened in Pink Hill. Midway Mart and Grill, located 15 miles south of Kinston and 14 miles north of Richlands at 8176 Hwy 258 South in Pink Hill, is a food service gas station with types of gas including regular gas, mid grade, and premium. They also have non-ethanol for boats and diesel for tractors.
PINK HILL, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 men shot on N. Centennial St. in High Point identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and one man was injured after a shooting in High Point. The High Point Police Department said 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore of Greensboro, and 18-year-old Isaiah Wall of High Point were identified as the victims of a shooting Saturday. The shooting happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Greensboro street renamed to honor Carolyn Coleman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro renamed a street Saturday for civil rights activist and longtime Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who died this past January at the age of 79. During the ceremony, they sang her happy birthday, as she would've turned 80 this weekend. Speakers said...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winston-Salem artist gives back by building box full of toys at park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina artist is using his art to tell a story and give back to his community. Yosimar Alvarez Gutierrez, of Winston-Salem, has created what he calls a community playbox at Kimberly Park filled with toys and sports equipment, and he has plans to build more of them throughout the Triad in underserved communities.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport driver Gillikin loses top Legends car in collision caused by drunk driver

PELETIER — Racecar wrecks are supposed to happen on the track. They’re not supposed to happen on the drive home and certainly not at the hands of a drunk driver. That’s what happened to Carsyn Gillikin two weeks ago on June 25 when a drunk driver collided into her family’s SUV pulling the trailer with her No. 99 Legends car inside.
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival to have beer garden at 2022 celebration

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in festival history, those at the Winterville Watermelon Festival will be allowed to drink at the beer garden on site. According to a Facebook post by the festival’s organizers, the beer garden will be limited to the concert area. So, festival goers will need to buy a concert ticket in order to buy beer.
WINTERVILLE, NC
Maryland Daily Record

Mr. Beast Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Profession: Content Creator, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, YouTuber. YouTube is one of the most widely used media channels in 21st-century technology. It has swept the Internet and is used by many for a variety of purposes. Many people know the beast as a young man. YouTube for entertainment and other adventures. We are going to look at it to see what his life has been like since he became a YouTuber.
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
327
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy