Six recent graduates selected to play in East-West All-Star games

The annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games are scheduled for later this month in Greensboro. The East-West games feature the state’s best high school graduates from the East against the West. Players are nominated by their coaches and then selected based on their merits throughout the school year.

Five area athletes will play in either the girls or boys soccer games scheduled for Tuesday at MacPherson Stadium while one local athlete will play in the football game Wednesday at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.

Here is a look at the area all-stars:

Football

Braxton Brown, East Duplin: The defensive lineman was all-area for the second consecutive season as a senior. He had 82 tackles, seven for loss, and 3½ sacks. Brown was one of the defensive leaders for the Panthers, who went 11-2, 6-0 in the East Central 2-A Conference, and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Boys soccer

Garrett Boucher, Croatan: Boucher was named the area’s defensive player of the year, all-area for the third straight season and all-state for the second consecutive year.

He led a defense that last season had 13 shutouts and also was third in scoring with 10 goals and six assists. Boucher was a key player in the Cougars winning the state title in the spring 2021 season.

Ethan Gillette, Jacksonville: Gillette was named all-area for the second straight year and all-state. The midfielder helped the Cardinals go 12-0 in the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference and advance to the third round of the playoffs.

David Newsham, Jacksonville: Newsham came on strong as a senior, being named the area’s offensive player of the year, making all-area for the second consecutive season and being named all-state. He led the Cardinals with 30 goals and 12 assists.

Eli Simonette, Croatan: Simonette was named all-area for the third consecutive year after he recorded 16 goals and 11 assists.

Girls soccer

Mercy Bell, White Oak: The East-West selection is another award for Bell following a standout senior year. She was also selected for the Clash of the Carolinas all-star game, was named 3-A all-state for the second consecutive year and was recently named the area’s offensive player of the year. Bell had 25 goals and four assists this past season.

