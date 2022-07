When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the spring of 2020, The Quilt Club at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) was in full swing. Founded in 2015 by MICA faculty member Susie Brandt, the club is a place where people across MICA’s community—students, faculty, staff, alumni—and those not associated with the school can come together. Between May 2020 and May 2022, the group created 15 quilts. Quilting in the Age of the Pandemic, on view in MICA’s Meyerhoff Gallery, is the first time the quilts have been exhibited.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO