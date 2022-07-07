ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Binance Introduces Zero Bitcoin Trading Fees Worldwide

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkmo0_0gXSfDQa00

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has slashed Bitcoin BTC/USD trading fees on its platform down to zero.

What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance said that as of July 8, it would remove fees entirely from 13 stablecoin and fiat pairs for Bitcoin.

Included in this list were some of the most popular BTC trading pairs, including BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC and BTC/BUSD.

“Giving back to our Binancian community is extremely important to us. And what better way to do that than putting a little BTC back in your pocket?” said Binance in a blog.

Binance is running its “zero Bitcoin trading fees” to mark its fifth birthday. The exchange said these new rates will be in effect until further notice.

“You know Binance is doing well when they can just turn off their revenue for the highest volume spot pairs. Wow. Bear markets are where the strong survive,” said Trust Swap CEO Jeff Kirdeikis on Twitter.

As cryptocurrency prices plummeted in 2022, rival exchanges including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Gemini have cut down their workforce.

Earlier today, cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said it would charge a monthly fee of $10 on all inactive accounts, but quickly reversed the decision after community backlash.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,517, gaining 3.11% over the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Primakov on Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$48M Longs Liquidated In An Hour As Bitcoin Loses $20K Support

Crypto traders in long positions saw large-scale liquidations over a one-hour period on Monday after Bitcoin BTC/USD lost support at $20,000. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin experienced a sharp selloff on Monday evening, falling from an intra-day high of $20,648 to a low of $19,823 in just six hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Exclusive: Louis Navellier Says PepsiCo 'Raising Guidance Helped The Entire Market'

Benzinga's Money Mitch had the opportunity to catch up with Navellier & Associates founder and Chief Investment Officer Louis Navellier on Benzinga’s Stock Market Movers today. Navellier, who is routinely on Bloomberg, Fox News and CNBC, was on to speak about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) earnings, which beat analyst consensus on both the top and bottom lines.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Web3 Investment#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Btc Usdt#Btc Busd#Binancian#Trust Swap#Coinbase Global Inc Coin#Gemini#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

Target Whale Trades For July 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Benzinga

The Eight Worst Types of Real Estate to Invest In

In the early part of the 20th Century, American humorist Will Rogers was quoted as saying, “Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.”. Real estate can be a wonderful investment, but buying property isn’t as simple as Will Rogers led people to believe. Investing in certain kinds of real estate can be a financial mistake. Let’s consider eight of the worst types of real estate to invest in.
RETAIL
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares Falling Today?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.45% to $112.70 during Monday's trading session amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russian Soldiers In Ukraine 'Struggle' For Breaks As Vladimir Putin's Frontline Runs Out Of Men

Russia is “struggling” to give its forces breaks amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said on Monday. What Happened: In a series of tweets, the U.K. Defense Ministry noted various complaints from Russian military spouses, saying a video published on the internet showed them pleading to local politicians to have their husbands return to the country. It added that one Russian military unit is already “mentally and physically exhausted.”
MILITARY
Benzinga

Is Shiba Inu Gaining Legitimacy? Updates On Layer 2 Shibarium, SHI Stablecoin, And ShibaSwap DEX

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has been making numerous strategic advances to enhance its ecosystems, including its Layer 2 Shibarium and its stablecoin set to release this year. What Happened: The famous meme coin Shiba Inu has grown by over 50,000,000% in the past 2 years. Witnessing an immense bull run earlier last year, Shiba Inu’s community has been making numerous advancements to its ecosystem.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
Benzinga

Fintech Awards Winner TradeStation Expands Crypto Offerings: Here Are The New Additions

What: TradeStation, the award-winning and self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, options, and cryptocurrencies, added new assets to its platform. Why: This comes as the broker, who is regularly recognized at Benzinga’s Fintech Awards events for best-in-class software capabilities and impactful leadership, seeks to allow its clients...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy