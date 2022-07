Investigators from the St. Petersburg Police Department are at the scene of a deadly crash that occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The crash occurred at Central Avenue and 54th Street when a pickup truck crashed into a tree. There were four occupants in the truck at the time. Police say that one person died and the three others have serious injuries with at least one with life-threatening injuries. The injured were transported to various trauma centers including Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and Tampa General Hospital.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO