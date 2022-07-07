ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Mayor Advocates for Exit 257 Survey

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich is encouraging city residents and anyone else who uses...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 1

Related
newsdakota.com

Madeline Luke Files As Independent Candidate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Madeline Luke. Madeline Luke, longtime Valley City resident, has announced that she has filed the necessary papers with the Secretary of State to run as an Independent for one of District 24’s two seats in the ND House of Representatives.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Temporary Water Outages in NE Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be some temporary water outages and road closure in the Northeast part of Jamestown Wednesday, July 6th. The city reports the outages and road closure will be on 4th Ave NE, between 15th ST NE through 17th ST NE. This closure will begin at 11:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished, approximately 5:00 P.M.
newsdakota.com

Local NRCS Official Explains Available Programs

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service has a variety of programs and services for area farmers, ranchers, and landowners. CDU Supervisor Paul DuBourt represents Foster, Eddy, Griggs, and Wells County. He says one of these programs is their Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. DuBourt says...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Major Break Creates Havoc for Jamestown Water Treatment

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A major breakdown in the treatment of Jamestown water has caused some headaches for the Water Treatment Plant. Water Superintendent Joe Rowell says through the process of clarifying and lime softening treatment, they’ve experienced the breakdown of their filter presses. Both of their presses...
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Jamestown, ND
Government
City
Jamestown, ND
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Keller Brings Legendary Gatling Gun to Fort Seward

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Chuck Keller became infatuated with the legendary Gatling Gun and history when he was just 5 years old. Today, he hopes his enthusiasm for the historic weapon inspires others. Keller has been a reenactor since 1989 when he was first invited to join the Jamestown-based...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Helen Duden

Helen Duden, Jud, ND, died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 91, under the excellent care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Manor St. Joseph in Edgeley, ND. Helen Fay Fode was born on May 24, 1930 on a farm southwest of Alfred, ND, to Bertha (Irion) and John Fode. She joined an older sister, Evelyn Mae, and, later, Elizabeth (Betty), and Ruby joined the family. Helen went to school in Alfred through the 5th grade, and, on the first day of 6th Grade, a new classmate in Jud told her to go into the classroom and find Eddie Duden, because he would help her have a good day. In spite of that prank, Helen and Eddie became friends and then sweethearts. Helen, a varsity letterwinner in basketball, graduated from Jud High School in 1948, and married the love of her life, Edward W. Duden, on September 1, 1948.
JUD, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Killed in Police-involved Fargo Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#N D#Nddot
newsdakota.com

Wes Anderson; 25 Years At The Barnes County Historical

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).
BARNES COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley Voices To Perform July 10 In Pioneer Park

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, will continue Sunday July 10th at 5:30 PM with a performance by the Valley Voices Woman’s Choir. They will be doing some of the choral selections they worked on this year along with a sing-along. Audience members can...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Birders & Photographers Treated to Kidder County Tour

MEDINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A small group of birders and photographers were treated to a June tour in Kidder County. Guide Jamie Cunningham of Sabrewing Nature Tours led a group through North Dakota. The organization plans tours all over the US and other countries including South America, Asia, and Africa.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Governors Down Carrington 8-2

Jamestown, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Bismarck Governors recorded a pair of inning ending double plays in the first 2 innings and a rare triple play in the sixth inning as they defeated Carrington Post 25 8-2 in the opening game of the 2022 Phil Brown Classic at Jack Brown Stadium. Carrington’s...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newsdakota.com

2022 Independence Day Parade Winners Announced

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a warm afternoon for the 2022 Independence Day parade sponsored by the Carrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 70 units participated along a route down Main Street and passed Golden Acres Manor, Bethel Chapel and Trinity Lutheran Church. Parade judges chose Gary and...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Mary Ann Lies

Mary Ann Lies, age 86, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro, NC. Mary Ann’s Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at the Church with a Rosary Service at 6:30PM and a Vigil Service at 7:00PM all at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Rockford.
NEW ROCKFORD, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Trap Club News July 5, 2022

There was small attendance at the range Tuesday evening as some youth and adults are on their way to the national competition- long trip to Michigan. I wish them good shooting and a safe journey. It’s more dangerous on the roads than on the gun ranges. I should have...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Eagles Never Trail in Victory Over Perham

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Post 14 Eagles scored four runs off of two hits and an error in the first inning and never looked back in a wire-to-wire 7-3 win over the Perham Post 61 Buzz. After Jacoby Nold tossed a scoreless first inning, Connor Hoyt and Payton...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Myron Sommerfeld & The Music of the Stars July 13

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring longtime, local music man, Myron Sommerfeld to the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:15 pm. Prior to the program, a tree planted in memory of Peggy Lee will be dedicated. Myron...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Eagles Fall to Mandan in Back and Forth Battle

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The bats were out in full force for Mandan and Jamestown on the opening night of the Phil Brown Classic as the Chiefs narrowly escaped Jack Brown Stadium with an 11-10 win over the Post 14 Eagles. Mandan wasted no time scoring three runs in...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy