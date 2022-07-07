ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan

By Public Editor
 3 days ago

To cut costs, the penguins at an aquarium in Japan are getting cheaper mackerel snacks. Many of the penguins are turning their beaks up. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Soaring inflation has not spared the...

Mourners visit the site of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination

Mourners are visiting the scene of Shinzo Abe's assassination. The former prime minister was killed in western Japan yesterday while campaigning for his party, shocking a nation where gun laws are strict, politics are largely peaceful and security at campaign events is low. NPR's Anthony Kuhn joins us from Seoul. Anthony, thanks for being with us.
Shinzo Abe's complicated political legacy

Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, NPR's Miles Parks speaks with professor Jeff Kingston about Abe's long legacy in Japan. The assassination of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at a campaign event this week shocked the world. Abe resigned in 2020 and was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history. He's credited with reshaping the nation's economy as well as its place on the world stage. In the wake of his death, leaders around the world and across the political spectrum have expressed their grief and praise for the former prime minister. To help us better understand Abe's political legacy, I'm joined by Jeff Kingston. He's a professor of history and Asian studies at Temple University's campus in Tokyo. Professor Kingston, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
What Shinzo Abe's assassination means for Japan's political landscape

We're going to turn now to James D.J. Brown He's an associate professor of political science at Temple University's Japan campus. Professor Brown, thanks for being on the program. JAMES DJ BROWN: Thank you very much. FADEL: Now, Abe, as we heard, was killed giving a speech campaigning on behalf...
The legacy of ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot to death

Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated today while speaking at a political rally. The gunman appeared to use a homemade weapon. He's in custody. But right now the motive is still unclear. The killing of Japan's longest-serving prime minister has shocked the nation. With the slogan, Japan is back, Shinzo Abe played a key role in bringing Japan out of an era of economic stagnation and the lingering stigma of its defeat in World War II. Joining me now to talk about the legacy of Shinzo Abe is Nancy Snow, an expert in international relations who's focused on the evolution of modern Japan. Good morning, Nancy.
What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
Shinzo Abe killing: Body of former Japanese PM returned home

A motorcade carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived at his home in Tokyo. Abe was shot dead while speaking at a political campaign event on Friday morning in the southern city of Nara. Police investigating the assassination have said the suspect held a grudge...
Japan sights China, Russia warships near disputed islands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan protested to Beijing after spotting Chinese and Russian warships just outside its territorial waters around the disputed East China Sea islands on Monday. Japan's Defense Ministry said a Chinese frigate sailed inside the “contiguous zone,” just outside Japanese territorial waters around Senkaku Islands, which Beijing also claims and calls the Diaoyu, for several minutes Monday morning.
Gunman assassinates Japan ex-PM Abe on campaign trail

NARA, Japan, July 8 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where guns are tightly controlled and political violence almost unthinkable.
China's Xi 'deeply regrets' death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported.
Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.
David Biello: Are we alone in the universe?

Are we alone in the universe? This hour, we travel the cosmos with TED science curator David Biello in search of extraterrestrial life, uncovering how it may look and how we'll know we've found it. About David Biello. David Biello is a science curator at TED. Previously, Biello was a...
Germany Says It Is at Japan's Side After Abe Dies

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
Shinzo Abe Rewrote Japan's Place in the World. And Remained a Power Broker Until the Very End

When Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020, he hadn’t quite achieved what he’d set out to. He resigned due to poor health with dire approval ratings over his government’s handling of the coronavirus including acting too late on lockdowns and a slow vaccine rollout, a struggling economy, and without success on his long-standing push to revise the country’s pacifist constitution.
