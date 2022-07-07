Le Sueur women accused of assaulting officer, commanding dog attack

Two Le Sueur women were charged in connection with an assault on a Le Sueur Police Officer. One woman was accused of physically fighting the officer while the other allegedly ordering her German Shepherd to attack.

Misty Dawn Pittman, 46, was charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force.

Savanna Mae Frasher, 28, was charged with gross misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force and misdemeanor careless driving.

The alleged incident occurred on May 21, according to the criminal complaint, when a Le Sueur Police officer was dispatched to address complaints of a woman speeding on a motorcycle. One witness said the driver was speeding excessively when she ran her motorcycle over the curb through a small flower bed and over a retaining wall.

Police identified the driver as Frasher and attempted to arrest her, but she reportedly would not listen to officer commands and started walking away. The officer and Frasher ended up in a fight before Frasher was pinned to the ground.

Pittman then allegedly exited the residence with a German Shepherd on a leash. The dog was barking and aggressively pulling the leash toward the officer, according to the complaint, and police ordered Pittman to go back inside. Witnesses were also shouting at Pittman to go inside, but she allegedly refused to listen.

According to the complaint, Pittman let go of the German Shepherd, which then ran and bit down on the officer’s right bicep. The bite ripped through the officer’s uniform, leaving a bloody gash wound. Two witnesses told police they heard Pittman tell the dog “hit, hit,” and then the canine released the officer.

Frasher reportedly continued to resist arrest when a second police officer came to apprehend her.