A LaPaz woman was arrested Wednesday, July 6 following an accident at Michigan Road and 1st Road in LaPaz. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the scene of the two vehicle accident just before 10 p.m. ET. Police say a red Dodge Caravan driven by Lainie Rensberger pulled out onto Michigan Road and into the path of a red Buick passenger car. While at the scene, officers reportedly found probable cause for an operating while intoxicated investigation.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO