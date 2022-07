It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Milford as the Assistant Director of the Milford Library for the past 16 years. Milford is an amazing town, truly the ‘small city with the big heart,’ with kind and welcoming people at every turn. The Library has experienced many changes during my tenure, and our staff always wants to provide up-to-date service to the community. From an improved, bright, and friendly Children’s Room, to online and streaming services, the Library has strived to meet Milford’s needs and truly be the center of the community.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO