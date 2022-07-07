Heat builds to end the week; storm coverage increases by weekend

Heat builds to end the week

Jacksonville, Fl — A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 am – 5 pm today for all of inland SE Georgia and Baker and Inland Nassau counties in NE Florida. But it’s going to be hot everywhere.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it’s going to feel like 105 to 110 this afternoon. Only a few isolated afternoon showers and storms will develop this afternoon and move inland. Where it rains there will be locally heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Mike is also tracking a little disturbance that could produce heavy thunderstorms near the Florida/Georgia border early this evening. We’ll be monitoring it through the day.

Friday will be just as hot with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and feel-like temps 105+. A few afternoon storms are on tap again for Friday.

We increase the coverage of the afternoons storms into the weekend and temperatures that will still be very hot in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Not tracking any areas of concern.

©2022 Cox Media Group