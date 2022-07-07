ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Heat builds to end the week; storm coverage increases by weekend

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nd3MG_0gXSbrR800
Heat builds to end the week

Jacksonville, Fl — A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 am – 5 pm today for all of inland SE Georgia and Baker and Inland Nassau counties in NE Florida. But it’s going to be hot everywhere.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it’s going to feel like 105 to 110 this afternoon. Only a few isolated afternoon showers and storms will develop this afternoon and move inland. Where it rains there will be locally heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Mike is also tracking a little disturbance that could produce heavy thunderstorms near the Florida/Georgia border early this evening. We’ll be monitoring it through the day.

Friday will be just as hot with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and feel-like temps 105+. A few afternoon storms are on tap again for Friday.

We increase the coverage of the afternoons storms into the weekend and temperatures that will still be very hot in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Not tracking any areas of concern.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

2 Florida men lead deputies on chase in car full of narcotics

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Two Florida men are accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a car containing narcotics, authorities said. William Easley, 25, and Robert Varn, 32, both of Lee County, were arrested Friday, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Easley faces eight charges, including possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonzaepam and THC edibles. He has was charged with fleeing law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, booking records show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Alligator found in Wisconsin lake

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Rescuers in Wisconsin are hoping an owner comes forward to claim an alligator found swimming in a lake. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) said in a post on its Facebook page that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the alligator, which was found swimming in Long Lake. The alligator is 18 inches – 24 inches long, and rescuers said that they will wait for a week for the owners to come forward before trying to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Action News Jax

Jobless Claims Down as Hiring Issues Remain

First-time unemployment claims in Florida decreased last week, while the Florida Chamber of Commerce says hiring has become more difficult during the past six months. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported that an estimated 5,939 initial unemployment applications were filed in Florida during the week that ended July 2, down from a revised count of 6,318 during the week that ended June 25.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida governor targets pharmacy benefit managers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Calling for more “transparency” in prescription-drug costs, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order designed to increase scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers. The executive order, in part, will require audits of pharmacy benefit managers that provide services in the state’s Medicaid managed-care...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fl#Inland Nassau#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Transgender treatment rule draws raucous response

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In what at times appeared more like a tent revival than an agency rule hearing, state health officials on Friday received public input on a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy