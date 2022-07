Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale unleashed his frustrations on a few locker room items following what he deemed a poor performance for the team's Triple-A affiliate. It was a terribly unpleasant start for Sale, who was hoping to excel in his final minor-league appearance before making his return to the majors for the Sox. Unfortunately for him, and the clubhouse that bore the brunt of his outburst, that didn't end up being the case.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO